Huntsman : Textile Effects Introduces HIGH IQ® Lasting Black Eco Program

Innovative brand assurance program meets eco-friendly dyeing solution for sustainable black shades that retain their intense color for the lifetime of the garment

SINGAPORE - Huntsman Textile Effects has extended its industry-leading HIGH IQ® brand- assurance program with the launch of HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco. Based on Huntsman's award-winning AVITERA® SE Black reactive dye, the new color-retention program will help mills, brands and retailers meet global demand for eco-friendly black shades that retain their intense color even after repeated washing.

Black shades are an ever-popular choice among designers and consumers, offering visual appeal and timeless style. Leading brands today need to not only deliver intense black shades that won't fade but must also show that they are sustainable and good for the environment.

HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco is a unique combination of the world's leading color-retention program with Huntsman's revolutionary AVITERA® Black SE reactive dye.

AVITERA® Black SE dye promotes economic and environmental sustainability by reducing water and energy consumption by up to 50%. Furthermore, the excellent washing-off performance of AVITERA® SE Black dye shortens processing time and increases productivity.

Garments produced under the HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco program are suitable for home laundering using EU and US domestic washing machines and carry a reduced risk of color staining other garments during washing.

Key benefits of HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco include:

Reduced environmental footprint, using 50% less water and energy in processing

Deep black shades retain their intensity throughout the lifetime of the garment

Longer-lasting performance, wash after wash, so garments look newer for longer

Allows mills to produce fabrics and garments free* from p-chloroaniline (PCA)

* Current detection limit 5 ppm

'With HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco, Huntsman Textile Effects continues to lead the industry in providing sustainable dyeing solutions for eco-friendly black shades that deliver excellent value through color performance,' said Jay Naidu, Vice President Strategic Marketing and Planning, Huntsman Textile Effects.

All products in the HIGH IQ® quality assurance program are bluesign® approved and suitable for STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified textile products(1), meeting the requirements of the world's most exacting global brands.

For more information about the HIGH IQ® program, visit www.high-IQ.com

bluesign® is a registered trademark of Bluesign Technologies AG. Chemical products carrying the bluesign® approved label meet the strict ecological and toxicological requirements of the bluesign® criteria. Properly applied they allow the production of bluesign® approved textiles and accessories with a minimum impact on people and the environment. For more information visit www.bluesign.com

OEKO-TEX® is a registered trademark of OEKO-TEX® Association.

(1) Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX®, Edition 02/2020 at 22nd January 2020. Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® refers to ready goods only. Therefore, we only confirm that the products listed can be used for textiles which (when used as recommended) will comply with the requirements of Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® version 02/2020

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 75 manufacturing and R&D facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 10,000 associates within our 4 distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

About Huntsman Textile Effects

Huntsman Textile Effects is the leading global provider of high quality dyes, chemicals and digital inks to the textile and related industries. With operations in more than 90 countries and seven primary manufacturing facilities in six countries (China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Thailand), Huntsman Textile Effects is uniquely positioned to provide prompt and expert technical service wherever our customers are based. Sustainability, innovation and collaboration are at the heart of what we do. We use cutting edge technology to develop solutions and create innovative products with intelligent effects such as durable water repellents, color fastness, sun protection or state-of-the-art dyes which reduce water and energy consumption. For more information about Huntsman Textile Effects, please visit www.huntsman.com/textile_effects.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

Released September 1, 2020