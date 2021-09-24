Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Huntsman Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMAN   CA44702L1022

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC.

(HMAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huntsman Exploration : Exercises Baxter Spring Option

09/24/2021 | 09:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24, 2021 - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HMAN; US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") announces that further to its news releases of August 28, 2020 and November 12, 2020, it has exercised its option to earn 100% of the Baxter Spring property, Nevada. The Company also advises that the payment of US$250,000 due on December 1, 2021 under the Baxter Spring agreement, is now due to be paid on or before May 31, 2022.

Further updates regarding exploration programs on the Company's properties will be made available in due course.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Scott Patrizi
President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or [email protected].

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Huntsman Exploration Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 01:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC.
09/24HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION : Exercises Baxter Spring Option
PU
07/28Huntsman Exploration Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended May 31, ..
CI
06/07Huntsman Exploration Inc. Announces Resignation of Jerome Cliché from Advisory Committe..
CI
05/21Huntsman Appoints New Director
AQ
05/20Huntsman Exploration Inc. Appoints Mathew O'hara as Director
CI
05/20HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION : Appoints New Director
PU
05/03HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION : Appoints New President and CEO
MT
05/03Huntsman Exploration Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/03Huntsman Exploration Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/29Huntsman Exploration Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Februar..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,19 M -0,94 M -0,94 M
Net Debt 2020 0,22 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,60x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,54 M 5,15 M 5,17 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Huntsman Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Patrizi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Joseph Meagher Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Nathan Tribble Director
Jeremy T. Ross Director
Neil McCallum Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC.-66.67%5
BHP GROUP-11.10%137 472
RIO TINTO PLC-11.19%109 956
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.20%43 991
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.75%32 431
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.59%25 592