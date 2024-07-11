Hunyvers: 17% growth in nine-month sales

Hunyvers reports a 16.8% increase in nine-month sales to 91.2 million euros, thanks to a 12.4 million contribution from the acquisitions of Caravanes Cassegrain, Marine Plaisance and Groupe LBC Nautic in 2023.



On a like-for-like basis, sales rose by 0.9%, with organic growth of 1.3% in leisure vehicles more than offsetting a 14.5% decline in the marine segment, which suffered from particularly unfavorable weather conditions in the spring.



Hunyvers confirms that it is targeting further dynamic sales growth for the 2023-24 financial year, as well as a clear improvement in operating profitability in the second half compared with the first.



