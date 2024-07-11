Hunyvers: 17% growth in nine-month sales
On a like-for-like basis, sales rose by 0.9%, with organic growth of 1.3% in leisure vehicles more than offsetting a 14.5% decline in the marine segment, which suffered from particularly unfavorable weather conditions in the spring.
Hunyvers confirms that it is targeting further dynamic sales growth for the 2023-24 financial year, as well as a clear improvement in operating profitability in the second half compared with the first.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction