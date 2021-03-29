Huobi Technology : CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ˦ 幣 ߅ҦછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1611)

CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huobi Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the board lot size of the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares") for trading on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") will be changed from 2,000 Shares to 500 Shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 23 April 2021.

The Shares are currently traded in board lots of 2,000 Shares each. The Board expects that the reduction in board lot size will lower the value of each board lot, making it more attractive to the investors and therefore may improve the liquidity of the Shares and broaden the shareholders' base of the Company. Upon the change in board lot size becoming effective, the Shares shall be traded in board lots of 500 Shares each.

The change in board lot size will not result in any change in the relative rights of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). As no odd lots of the Shares will result from the aforesaid change in board lot size, no odd lot arrangement is required to be made to match the sales and purchases of odd lots. The Board considers that the change in board lot size is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable for the change in board lot size is set out below:

Events

Hong Kong Date and Time

First day for free exchange of existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares each for new

share certificates in board lots of 500 Shares each . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 9 April 2021

Last day for trading of the Shares in board lots of

2,000 Shares each in the original counter . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 22 April 2021

Effective date of the change in board lot size

from 2,000 Shares to 500 Shares each . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 23 April 2021

Original counter for trading in the Shares in board lots of

2,000 Shares each becomes a counter for trading

in the Shares in board lots of 500 Shares each . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Friday, 23 April 2021

Temporary counter for trading in the Shares

in board lots of 2,000 Shares each opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Friday, 23 April 2021

First day of parallel trading in the Shares

(in board lots of 500 Shares each and board lots of

2,000 Shares each) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Friday, 23 April 2021

Temporary counter for trading in the Shares

in board lots of 2,000 Shares each closes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:10 p.m., Friday, 13 May 2021

Last day of parallel trading in the Shares (in board lots of 500 Shares each and board lots of

2,000 Shares each) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:10 p.m., Friday, 13 May 2021

Last day (and latest time for submission of share certificates to the Share Registrar) for free exchange of existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares each for new

share certificates in board lots of 500 Shares each . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 17 May 2021

Note: All times and dates in this announcement refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.

EXCHANGE OF NEW SHARE CERTIFICATES

Shareholders may submit their existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares each to the Company's share registrar and transfer office at Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, in exchange for new share certificates in board lots of 500 Shares each free of charge, during business hours from 9:00 a.m., Friday, 9 April 2021 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, 17 May 2021 (both days inclusive). After the expiry of such period, existing share certificates will be accepted for exchange only on payment of a fee of HK$2.50 (or such higher amount as may from time to time be specified by the Stock Exchange) for each new share certificate in board lots of 500 Shares issued or each existing share certificate in board lots of 2,000 Shares cancelled, whichever number of share certificate involved is higher. It is expected that the new share certificates will be available for collection from the Share Registrar by the shareholders of the Company within ten (10) business days after delivery of the existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares to the Share Registrar for exchange purpose.

With effect from Friday, 23 April 2021, all new share certificates will be issued in board lots of 500 Shares each (except for odd lots or where the Share Registrar is otherwise instructed). All existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares each will continue to be good evidence of title to such Shares and be valid for transfer, delivery and settlement purposes. Save and except for the change in the number of Shares for each board lot, the new share certificates (for Shares in board lots of 500 Shares each) will have the same design and colour as the existing share certificates (for Shares in board lots of 2,000 Shares each).

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Lan Jianzhong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (1) Mr. Li Lin and Mr. Lan Jianzhong as executive Directors; and (2) Mr. Duan Xiongfei, Mr. Yip Wai Ming and Mr. Ngai Matthew Cheuk Yin as independent non-executive Directors.