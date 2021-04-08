Huobi Technology : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

火幣科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1611)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Huobi Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 29 March 2021 (the "Announcement"), in relation to the change of board lot size for the trading of the Shares on the main board of the Stock Exchange, which will be changed from 2,000 Shares to 500 Shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 23 April 2021 (the "Change of Board Lots"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board of Directors would like to clarify that there were inadvertent clerical errors on page 2 of the Announcement and that the timetable for the Change of Board Lots shall be revised as follows (with amendments underlined):

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable for the change in board lot size is set out below:

Events Hong Kong Date and Time

First day for free exchange of existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares each for

new share certificates in board lots of 500 Shares each . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 9 April 2021

Last day for trading of the Shares in board lots of

2,000 Shares each in the original counter . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 22 April 2021

Effective date of the change in board lot size from

2,000 Shares to 500 Shares each . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 23 April 2021