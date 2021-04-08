Huobi Technology : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

|
Hong Kong Date and Time
Original counter for trading in the Shares in board lots of 2,000 Shares each becomes a counter for
trading in the Shares in board lots of 500 Shares each . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Friday, 23 April 2021
Temporary counter for trading in the Shares in board
lots of 2,000 Shares each opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Friday, 23 April 2021
First day of parallel trading in the Shares (in board lots of 500 Shares each and board
lots of 2,000 Shares each) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m., Friday, 23 April 2021
Temporary counter for trading in the Shares in board
lots of 2,000 Shares each closes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:10 p.m., Thursday, 13 May 2021
Last day of parallel trading in the Shares
(in board lots of 500 Shares each and board
lots of 2,000 Shares each) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:10 p.m., Thursday, 13 May 2021
Last day (and latest time for submission of share certificates to the Share Registrar) for
free exchange of existing share certificates in board lots of 2,000 Shares each for new share certificates
in board lots of 500 Shares each . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 17 May 2021
Note: All times and dates in this announcement refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.
Save for the above clarification, all information in the Chinese and English versions of the Announcement remains unchanged.
By order of the Board
HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Lan Jianzhong
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 8 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (1) Mr. Li Lin and Mr. Lan Jianzhong as executive Directors; and (2) Mr. Duan Xiongfei, Mr. Yip Wai Ming and Mr. Ngai Matthew Cheuk Yin as independent non-executive Directors.