    1611   VGG4671J1012

HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1611)
Huobi Technology : Crypto exchange operator Huobi launches $100 million venture unit for bolt-on deals and NFTs

05/13/2021 | 01:01am EDT
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange operator Huobi Group has launched an investment arm with $100 million to spend, setting aside some cash specifically for non fungible tokens, the latest hot trend, the company said on Thursday.

The recent surge in prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has fuelled a global rush of fundraising by companies operating in the sector, with both traditional venture capital firms and cryptocurrency incumbents competing fiercely to snap up the best companies.

The new unit is the latest move by Huobi, the parent company of one of the world's largest exchanges for trading cryptocurrencies, to diversify its operations away from trading, after a separate unit, Huobi Tech, launched crypto-related funds for institutional investors last month.

The fund plans to acquire blockchain companies that can be integrated into Huobi's existing businesses, making early stage venture capital investments. It includes $10 million specifically for investing in NFTs and marketplaces that trade them.

NFTs, virtual assets that exist on a blockchain ledger, have exploded in popularity this year. This week, Ebay said it would allow the sale of NFTs on its platform.

"What we see in the market today is only a fraction of what's actually possible with NFTs," said Huobi Group CFO Lily Zhang, who will head up the new Huobi Ventures unit.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 277 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net income 2020 -32,6 M -4,20 M -4,20 M
Net cash 2020 45,0 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 -40,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 843 M 881 M 881 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,33x
EV / Sales 2020 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 29,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lin Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Ruobing Zhao Chief Operating Officer
Yan Lin Sun Compliance Director
Xiong Fei Duan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUOBI TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED268.34%881
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.24%116 758
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE8.08%87 028
NIDEC CORPORATION-7.78%65 177
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.60%58 085
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.16.15%57 127