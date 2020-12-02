Log in
HUON AQUACULTURE GROUP LIMITED

(HUO)
Huon Aquaculture : Statement from Peter Bender

12/02/2020 | 05:11pm EST
Yesterday morning (2nd of December 2020) it was discovered that a fish pen moored at our Yellow Bluff lease in Storm Bay had a tear in its inner net (approximately 4m below the surface down to the base of the net).

A significant loss of fish has occurred (with an average weight of around 550 grams). We estimate between 120,000 and 130,000. Due to their small size these fish are unlikely to survive in the marine environment.

This incident, coupled with the fire at a pen in the Lower Channel last week, is hugely concerning.

The integrity and structure of the Fortress Pen has not been compromised. While the weather was challenging over the past few days, the sea state was relatively calm.

The direction of the prevailing winds would indicate that weather is not the cause of the net tear.

In accordance with our regulatory requirements, this incident was reported to Government yesterday.

Crews have continued working through the night to assess and review this incident with no clear cause identified.

Internal investigations in relation to last week's fire at a pen in the Lower Channel are also still ongoing with no clear cause yet identified.

Disclaimer

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:10:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 438 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2021 -7,85 M -5,80 M -5,80 M
Net Debt 2021 162 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 -37,5x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 301 M 222 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 723
Free-Float 58,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Bender Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Neil Alexander Kearney Chairman
Thomas Haselgrove Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Frances Bender Non-Independent Executive Director
Simon Lester Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUON AQUACULTURE GROUP LIMITED-39.25%226
CORTEVA, INC.29.60%28 542
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-30.11%18 786
QL RESOURCES14.39%3 798
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.58%2 186
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-1.69%1 332
