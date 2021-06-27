Log in
    A084110   KR7084110006

HUONS GLOBAL CO., LTD.

(A084110)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 06/25
61400 KRW   -3.00%
61400 KRW   -3.00%
06/27 South Korean consortium to produce Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine
RE
04/15 HUONS GLOBAL  : S.Korean consortium to produce 100 mln doses a month of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
RE
Summary 
Summary

South Korean consortium to produce Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine

06/27/2021 | 10:40pm EDT
Vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow

SEOUL (Reuters) - Huons Global Co Ltd said on Monday its South Korean consortium plans to begin production of a single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine from as early as September.

The plan followed a request by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine, and production would take place along with Sputnik V vaccines the consortium also intended to make for the sovereign wealth fund, Huons said.

The company said in April it would produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine a month for export, as Moscow sought to increase production globally to meet rising demand.

Huons said its consortium would begin producing sample batches of both Sputnik V and Light vaccines in August and would respond flexibly to meet demand from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Huons said it was boosting production capacity and aimed to make 30 million doses by the end of this year.

RDIF has a separate production deal with South Korea's GL Rapha to make more than 150 million doses of the vaccine a year.

South Korea has approved four vaccines so far, from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, but has not begun reviewing Sputnik V or Sputnik Light for approval.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Sangmi Cha


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.84% 8486 Delayed Quote.16.04%
HUONS GLOBAL CO., LTD. -3.00% 61400 End-of-day quote.109.91%
MODERNA, INC. -0.09% 219.94 Delayed Quote.110.53%
Financials
Sales 2020 523 B 463 M 463 M
Net income 2020 42 696 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net cash 2020 33 124 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,80x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 726 B 644 M 643 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 44,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sung-Tae Yoon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bo-Young Yun President & Director
Gyu-Rae Lee Independent Director
Byeong-Hoon Tak Independent Director
Wan-Seob Kim Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUONS GLOBAL CO., LTD.109.91%644
MERCK KGAA12.90%82 277
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD67.06%41 764
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.38.77%18 939
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-27.81%8 475
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-2.95%6 698