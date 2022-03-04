HURCO : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 - Form 8-K 03/04/2022 | 10:36am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HURCO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - March 4, 2022 -- Hurco Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURC) today reported results for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2022. Hurco recorded net income of $3,535,000, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to net income of $663,000, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2021. Sales and service fees for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $66,887,000, an increase of $12,772,000, or 24%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $1,171,000, or 2%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Greg Volovic, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "With strong global order levels exceeding $70.0 million, Hurco's first fiscal quarter of 2022 represented the sixth consecutive fiscal quarter where global orders outpaced sales. I was particularly encouraged by the continued improvement in our core European machine tool markets, where we typically sell many of our higher-priced, higher-performance machines. In that region, first fiscal quarter orders increased by 58%, and first fiscal quarter sales increased by 41%, over prior year period levels. Despite managing challenges associated with vendor delays, transportation issues, inflationary cost pressures, and competitive labor markets throughout the recovery, Hurco has continued to demonstrate its commitment to maintain a strong balance sheet and to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy to return value to shareholders through multiple avenues, including continuation of our dividend policy and commencement of trading activity under our stock repurchase program this fiscal quarter. We remain focused on our strategy to generate long-term growth and additional shareholder value both organically through product development and externally through strategic acquisitions." The following table sets forth net sales and service fees by geographic region for the first quarter ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Americas $ 24,009 $ 23,248 $ 761 3% Europe 34,118 24,246 9,872 41% Asia Pacific 8,760 6,621 2,139 32% Total $ 66,887 $ 54,115 $ 12,772 24% Sales in the Americas for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by 3%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal 2021, primarily due to an increased volume of shipments of higher-performance Hurco machines. European sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by 41%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal 2021, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 5%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The increase in European sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was primarily attributable to an increased volume of shipments of Hurco, Takumi, and Milltronics machines across the European region where our customers are located, as well as increased sales of electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by our wholly owned subsidiary, LCM Precision Technology S.r.l. ("LCM"). Asian Pacific sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by 32%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal 2021, and included a favorable currency impact of 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The increase in Asian Pacific sales primarily resulted from an increased volume of shipments of Hurco and Takumi machines in Southeast Asia and India, partially offset by reduced volume of shipments of Hurco machines in China. Orders for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $70,855,000, an increase of $13,532,000, or 24%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal 2021, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $1,740,000, or 3%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The following table sets forth new orders booked by geographic region for the first quarter ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands): Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Americas $ 22,116 $ 23,845 $ (1,729) (7)% Europe 40,665 25,795 14,870 58% Asia Pacific 8,074 7,683 391 5% Total $ 70,855 $ 57,323 $ 13,532 24% Orders in the Americas for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased by 7%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal 2021, primarily due to decreased customer demand for Milltronics and Hurco machines. European orders for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by 58%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 7%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The increase in orders was driven primarily by increased customer demand for Hurco, Takumi and Milltronics machines across the European regions where our customers are located. Asian Pacific orders for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by 5%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The increase in Asian Pacific orders was driven primarily by an increase in customer demand for Hurco vertical milling machines in Southeast Asia and India, partially offset by decreased demand for Hurco machines in China. Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $16,907,000, or 25% of sales, compared to $11,547,000, or 21% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of sales reflected the increased volume of sales of Hurco and Takumi machines, particularly in Europe, the primary market for higher-performance machines, and the benefits of allocating fixed costs across higher production levels. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $11,697,000, or 17% of sales, compared to $10,568,000, or 20% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal 2021 period, and included a favorable currency impact of $181,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes.The increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses was driven primarily by increased agent commissions, marketing and tradeshow expenses, incentive compensation, and employee support costs for the global sales operations. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was 32%, compared to 45% in the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to changes in geographic mix of income and loss that includes jurisdictions with differing tax rates, various discrete tax items, and changes in income tax laws to address the unfavorable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $90,029,000 at January 31, 2022, compared to $84,063,000 at October 31, 2021. Working capital was $210,526,000 at January 31, 2022, compared to $208,700,000 at October 31, 2021. The increase in working capital was primarily driven by an increase in cash and cash equivalents and inventories, partially offset by reductions in accounts receivable and prepaid assets and an increase in accounts payable, net of related parties. Hurco Companies, Inc. is an international, industrial technology company that sells its three brands of computer numeric control ("CNC") machine tools to the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. Two of the Company's brands of machine tools, Hurco and Milltronics, are equipped with interactive controls that include software that is proprietary to each respective brand. The Company designs these controls and develops the software. The third brand of CNC machine tools, Takumi, is equipped with industrial controls that are produced by third parties, which allows the customer to decide the type of control added to the Takumi CNC machine tool. The Company also produces high-value machine tool components and accessories and provides automation solutions that can be integrated with any machine tool. The end markets for the Company's products are independent job shops, short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations, and manufacturers with production-oriented operations. The Company's customers manufacture precision parts, tools, dies, and/or molds for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, transportation, and computer equipment. The Company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Italy, the U.S., and China, and sells its products through direct and indirect sales forces throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company has sales, application engineering support and service subsidiaries in China, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.S., and Taiwan. Web Site: www.hurco.com Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health epidemics and pandemics on the global economy, our business and operations, our employees and the business, operations and economies of our customers and suppliers; the cyclical nature of the machine tool industry; uncertain economic conditions, which may adversely affect overall demand, in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific markets; the risks of our international operations; governmental actions, initiatives and regulations, including import and export restrictions, duties and tariffs and changes to tax laws; the effects of changes in currency exchange rates; competition with larger companies that have greater financial resources; the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit); our dependence on new product development; the need and/or ability to protect our intellectual property assets; the limited number of our manufacturing and supply chain sources; increases in the prices of raw materials, especially steel and iron products; the effect of the loss of members of senior management and key personnel; our ability to integrate acquisitions; acquisitions that could disrupt our operations and affect operating results; failure to comply with data privacy and security regulations; breaches of our network and system security measures; possible obsolescence of our technology and the need to make technological advances; impairment of our assets; negative or unforeseen tax consequences; uncertainty concerning our ability to use tax loss carryforwards; changes in the SOFR rate; and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact:Sonja K. McClelland Executive Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, & Chief Financial Officer 317-293-5309 Hurco Companies, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Sales and service fees $ 66,887 $ 54,115 Cost of sales and service 49,980 42,568 Gross profit 16,907 11,547 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,697 10,568 Operating income 5,210 979 Interest expense 7 19 Interest income 53 16 Investment income 178 121 Other expense (income), net 256 (112) Income before taxes 5,178 1,209 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,643 546 Net income $ 3,535 $ 663 Income per common share Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 6,616 6,575 Diluted 6,642 6,584 Dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.13 OTHER CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended January 31, Operating Data: 2022 2021 (unaudited) Gross margin 25% 21% SG&A expense as a percentage of sales 17% 20% Operating income as a percentage of sales 8% 2% Pre-tax income as a percentage of sales 8% 2% Effective tax rate 32% 45% Depreciation and amortization $ 942 $ 1,066 Capital expenditures $ 580 $ 622 Balance Sheet Data: 1/31/2022 10/31/2021 Working capital $ 210,526 $ 208,700 Days sales outstanding 45 42 Inventory turns 1.2 1.2 Capitalization Total debt -- -- Shareholders' equity 239,470 238,419 Total $ 239,470 $ 238,419 Hurco Companies, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) January 31, October 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,029 $ 84,063 Accounts receivable, net 39,183 42,620 Inventories, net 152,893 148,216 Derivative assets 1,088 905 Prepaid assets 9,670 13,091 Other 54 975 Total current assets 292,917 289,870 Property and equipment: Land 868 868 Building 7,352 7,352 Machinery and equipment 29,356 29,533 Leasehold improvements 5,221 5,172 42,797 42,925 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (32,612) (32,318) Total property and equipment, net 10,185 10,607 Non-current assets: Software development costs, less accumulated amortization 7,528 7,553 Intangible assets, net 1,488 1,565 Operating lease - right of use assets, net 9,815 10,624 Deferred income taxes 2,923 3,154 Investments and other assets, net 9,615 9,562 Total non-current assets 31,369 32,458 Total assets $ 334,471 $ 332,935 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,599 $ 48,881 Customer deposits 8,610 8,593 Derivative liabilities 579 467 Operating lease liabilities 4,050 4,221 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 7,832 10,389 Accrued income taxes 2,438 1,192 Accrued expenses 4,813 5,911 Accrued warranty expenses 1,470 1,516 Total current liabilities 82,391 81,170 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 98 68 Accrued tax liability 1,752 1,749 Operating lease liabilities 6,150 6,794 Deferred credits and other 4,610 4,735 Total non-current liabilities 12,610 13,346 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock: no par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued - - Common stock: no par value, $.10 stated value per share, 12,500,000 shares authorized; 6,681,589 and 6,691,052 shares issued and 6,607,437 and 6,617,717 shares outstanding, as of January 31, 2022 and October 31, 2021, respectively 661 662 Additional paid-in capital 63,404 63,924 Retained earnings 178,172 175,574 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,767) (1,741) Total shareholders' equity 239,470 238,419 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 334,471 $ 332,935 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Hurco Companies Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:35:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about HURCO COMPANIES, INC. 10:36a HURCO : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 - Form 8-K PU 10:35a HURCO COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 09:11a HURCO : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 09:11a Earnings Flash (HURC) HURCO COMPANIES Posts Q1 EPS $0.53 MT 09:04a Hurco Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2022 AQ 05:23a NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2- DJ 02/18 HURCO : John force and peak / bluedef enter nhra winternationals ready to set the tone for.. PU 02/03 HURCO : 3D Surfacing in Conversational Programming PU 01/25 HURCO : History of Hurco Interviews PU 01/07 HURCO : Annual Report (Form 10-K) PU