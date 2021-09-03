Log in
    HURC   US4473241044

HURCO COMPANIES, INC.

(HURC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/03 09:30:11 am
34.41 USD   +1.09%
09:12aHURCO : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
09:11aHURCO COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:13aHURCO : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
HURCO : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2021 (Form 8-K)

09/03/2021 | 09:12am EDT
HURCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - September 3, 2021 -- Hurco Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURC) today reported results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021. Hurco recorded net income of $1,568,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to net income of $2,162,000 or $0.32 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2020. For the nine months of fiscal 2021, Hurco reported net income of $4,668,000, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2,658,000, or $(0.39) per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2020.

Sales and service fees for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $54,178,000, an increase of $8,796,000, or 19%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included a favorable currency impact of $2,287,000, or 5%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Sales and service fees for the nine months of fiscal 2021 were $166,213,000, an increase of $40,045,000, or 32%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included a favorable currency impact of $6,677,000, or 5%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. During the nine months of fiscal 2021, sales increased year-over-year in all regions as countries began to lift the government-mandated COVID-19 stay-at-home orders or other similar operating restrictions.

Greg Volovic, Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'Hurco's order levels continue an upward trend. At $66.7 million, global orders increased for the fourth consecutive quarter and represented the second consecutive quarter of orders exceeding $65.0 million - and more in line with pre-pandemic levels. Hurco's orders outpaced sales in all geographic regions, a trend we typically see during periods of growing global machine tool growth. The increase in orders this quarter compared to the same quarter in 2020 in our European regions, where we typically sell more higher-performance and higher-margin machine tool products, was particularly robust. Even with challenges associated with vendor delays and transportation channel capacity, Hurco sales for the third fiscal quarter and fiscal year to date have also increased 19% and 32% over prior year. I am also very proud of our engineering team for accomplishing a major milestone in providing multi-axis, multi-spindle turning center machine control to our core single platform WinMax control software. We will build on this success and remain focused on leveraging the strength of our balance sheet to continue to fund innovations in product development, and advanced software capabilities for the next generation machining centers.'

The following table sets forth net sales and service fees by geographic region for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

Americas

$19,150

$17,870

$1,280

7%

$62,121

$52,045

$10,076

19%

Europe

28,403

19,538

8,865

45%

81,598

54,359

27,239

50%

Asia Pacific

6,625

7,974

(1,349)

(17)%

22,494

19,764

2,730

14%

Total

$54,178

$45,382

$8,796

19%

$166,213

$126,168

$40,045

32%

Sales in the Americas for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 increased by 7% and 19%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in fiscal 2020. The increases in sales in the Americas for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 were due to an increased volume of machine shipments, both Hurco and Milltronics, and an increase in sales of ProCobots automation solutions. The improved sales volume of machines primarily reflected increased shipments of Hurco VM and VMX machines as well as Milltronics toolroom machines.

European sales for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 increased by 45% and 50%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in fiscal 2020, and included a favorable currency impact of 10% for each period, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year increases in European sales were attributable to increased volume of shipments of Hurco and Takumi machines in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy, as well as increased shipment of machine tool components and accessories manufactured by our wholly owned subsidiary, LCM Precision Technology S.r.l. ('LCM'). The improved sales volume of machines was primarily attributable to increased shipments of Hurco Lathes, VM and VMX machines.

Asian Pacific sales for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 decreased by 17% and increased by 14%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in fiscal 2020, and included a favorable currency impact of 5% and 6%, respectively, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year decrease in Asian Pacific sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was primarily due to decreased sales of Hurco and Takumi machines in China. The year-over-year increase in Asian Pacific sales for the nine months of fiscal 2021 was primarily attributable to increased shipments of Hurco machines in India and Southeast Asia.

Orders for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $66,717,000, an increase of $30,626,000, or 85%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal 2020, and included a favorable currency impact of $2,889,000, or 8%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. Orders for the nine months of fiscal 2021 were $189,755,000, an increase of $71,532,000, or 61%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal 2020, and included a favorable currency impact of $8,002,000, or 7%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars.

The following table sets forth new orders booked by geographic region for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

July 31,

Nine Months Ended

July 31,

2021

2020

$

Change

%

Change

2021

2020

$

Change

%

Change

Americas

$ 23,837

$ 16,315

$ 7,522

46%

$ 66,988

$ 50,400

$ 16,588

33%

Europe

33,998

14,155

19,843

140%

94,194

51,476

42,718

83%

Asia Pacific

8,882

5,621

3,261

58%

28,573

16,347

12,226

75%

Total

$ 66,717

$ 36,091

$ 30,626

85%

$ 189,755

$118,223

$ 71,532

61%

Orders in the Americas for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 increased by 46% and 33%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in fiscal 2020. The increased order levels reflected a higher demand for all categories of Hurco, Takumi, and Milltronics machines as well as increased demand for ProCobots automation solutions.

European orders for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 increased by 140% and 83%, respectively, compared to the corresponding prior year periods, and included a favorable currency impact of 17% and 13%, respectively, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The year-over-year increases in orders were driven primarily by increased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, as well as increased demand for LCM machine tool components and accessories.

Asian Pacific orders for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 increased by 58% and 75%, respectively, compared to the corresponding prior year periods, primarily due to increased customer demand for Hurco vertical milling machines and Takumi machines in China and Southeast Asia. Asian Pacific orders for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 included a favorable currency impact of 9% and 10%, respectively, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $12,974,000, or 24% of sales, compared to $11,069,000, or 24% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. Gross profit for the nine months of fiscal 2021 was $39,315,000, or 24% of sales, compared to $26,937,000, or 21% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year increase in gross profit as a percentage of sales in the nine month period reflected improved leverage of fixed overhead costs through higher levels of machine sales, improved pricing due to changes in demand and normalized inventory levels, and the favorable impact of foreign currency translation compared to the corresponding prior year periods. Additionally, approximately $406,000, and $1,243,000 of the gross profit improvement for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021, respectively, was a result of recording the employee retention credit extended to the Company under the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (the 'employee retention credit'). The improvement in gross profit as a percentage of sales is partially offset by recent inflationary increases in cost of materials and high costs associated with transporting finished goods on a global basis.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $10,331,000, or 19% of sales, compared to $9,627,000, or 21% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal 2020 period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $384,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the nine months of fiscal 2021 were $32,172,000, or 19% of sales, compared to $31,072,000, or 25% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal 2020 period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $1,133,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 continued to trend downward as a percentage of sales from fiscal 2020 as a result of the cost management plans implemented during fiscal 2020 and continued during fiscal 2021. Additionally, approximately $583,000, and $1,672,000 of the selling, general, and administrative expense reduction for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021, respectively, was a result of recording the employee retention credit.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2,643,000, or 5% of sales, compared to $1,442,000, or 3% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. Operating income for the nine months of fiscal 2021 was $7,143,000, or 4% of sales, compared to an operating loss of $4,135,000, or (3%) of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year increases in operating income for the third quarter and nine month period were primarily due to increases in the sales volume of Hurco, Takumi and Milltronics machines, LCM components and accessories and ProCobots automation solutions. As discussed above, operating income for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 included a benefit of $989,000 and $2,915,000, respectively, related to the employee retention credit recorded during fiscal 2021.

The effective tax rates for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2021 were 41% and 36%, respectively, compared to (76%) and 46% in the corresponding prior year periods. The year-over-year change in the effective tax rate was primarily due to changes in geographic mix of income and loss that includes jurisdictions with differing tax rates, various discrete income tax expense items, and more specifically related to the prior year periods, and changes in income tax laws to address the unfavorable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $80,471,000 at July 31, 2021, compared to $57,859,000 at October 31, 2020. Working capital was $207,303,000 at July 31, 2021, compared to $200,974,000 at October 31, 2020. The increase in working capital was primarily driven by the increase in cash and cash equivalents and accounts receivable, which was partially offset by increases in accounts payable and customer deposits.

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an international, industrial technology company that sells its three brands of computer numeric control ('CNC') machine tools to the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. Two of the Company's brands of machine tools, Hurco and Milltronics, are equipped with interactive controls that include software that is proprietary to each respective brand. The Company designs these controls and develops the software. The third brand of CNC machine tools, Takumi, is equipped with industrial controls that are produced by third parties, which allows the customer to decide the type of control added to the Takumi CNC machine tool. The Company also produces high-value machine tool components and accessories and provides automation solutions that can be integrated with any machine tool. The end markets for the Company's products are independent job shops, short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations, and manufacturers with production-oriented operations. The Company's customers manufacture precision parts, tools, dies, and/or molds for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, transportation, and computer equipment. The Company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Italy, the U.S., and China, and sells its products through direct and indirect sales forces throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company has sales, application engineering support and service subsidiaries in China, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.S., and Taiwan. Web Site: www.hurco.com

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health epidemics on the global economy, the cyclical nature of the machine tool industry, changes in general economic and business conditions that affect demand for our products, the risks of our international operations, governmental actions and initiatives, including import and export restrictions and tariffs, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, innovations by competitors, the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit), our ability to develop new products and expand product offerings, the ability to protect our intellectual property, quality and delivery performance by our vendors, increases in prices of raw materials, loss of key personnel, our ability to effectively integrate acquisitions, failure to comply with data privacy and security regulations, breaches of our network and system security measures, obsolescence of inventory or impairment of assets due to changes in technology or market demand, negative or unforeseen tax consequences, changes in the LIBOR rate, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:Sonja K. McClelland

Executive Vice President, Treasurer, & Chief Financial Officer

317-293-5309

Hurco Companies, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended July 31,

Nine Months Ended July 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales and service fees

$ 54,178

$ 45,382

$ 166,213

$ 126,168

Cost of sales and service

41,204

34,313

126,898

99,231

Gross profit

12,974

11,069

39,315

26,937

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,331

9,627

32,172

31,072

Operating income (loss)

2,643

1,442

7,143

(4,135)

Interest expense

2

19

23

69

Interest income

17

14

33

104

Investment income

8

11

154

76

Other income (expense), net

11

(223)

(37)

(933)

Income (loss) before taxes

2,677

1,225

7,270

(4,957)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,109

(937)

2,602

(2,299)

Net income (loss)

$ 1,568

$ 2,162

$ 4,668

($ 2,658)

Income (loss) per common share

Basic

$ 0.23

$ 0.32

$ 0.70

($ 0.39)

Diluted

$ 0.23

$ 0.32

$ 0.70

($ 0.39)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

6,601

6,595

6,591

6,705

Diluted

6,618

6,604

6,605

6,705

Dividends per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.13

$ 0.41

$ 0.38

OTHER CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended July 31,

Nine Months Ended July 31,

Operating Data:

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross margin

24%

24%

24%

21%

SG&A expense as a percentage of sales

19%

21%

19%

25%

Operating income (loss) as a percentage of sales

5%

3%

4%

(3)%

Pre-tax income (loss) as a percentage of sales

5%

3%

4%

(4)%

Effective tax rate

41%

(76)%

36%

46%

Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,034

$ 1,246

$ 3,150

$ 3,418

Capital expenditures

$ 552

$ 325

$ 1,834

$ 1,170

Balance Sheet Data:

7/31/2021

10/31/2020

Working capital

$ 207,303

$ 200,974

Days sales outstanding (unaudited)

43

45

Inventory turns (unaudited)

1.1

0.9

Capitalization

Total debt

--

--

Shareholders' equity

236,927

231,148

Total

$ 236,927

$ 231,148

Hurco Companies, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

July 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash

$ 80,471

$ 57,859

Accounts receivable, net

31,798

27,686

Inventories, net

149,326

149,864

Derivative assets

444

968

Prepaid assets

14,088

13,803

Other

191

1,231

Total current assets

276,318

251,411

Property and equipment:

Land

868

868

Building

7,352

7,352

Machinery and equipment

29,663

29,195

Leasehold improvements

5,152

4,754

43,035

42,169

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(32,047)

(30,248)

Total property and equipment, net

10,988

11,921

Non-current assets:

Software development costs, less accumulated amortization

7,660

7,840

Intangible assets, net

1,645

1,846

Operating lease - right of use assets, net

11,105

11,748

Deferred income taxes

2,682

2,479

Investments and other assets, net

9,348

8,410

Total non-current assets

32,440

32,323

Total assets

$ 319,746

$ 295,655

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$ 41,857

$ 27,643

Customer deposits

8,194

5,356

Derivative liabilities

909

872

Operating lease liabilities

4,245

4,132

Accrued payroll and employee benefits

7,218

6,931

Accrued income taxes

731

285

Accrued expenses

4,529

4,018

Accrued warranty expenses

1,332

1,200

Total current liabilities

69,015

50,437

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred income taxes

73

131

Accrued tax liability

1,819

1,918

Operating lease liabilities

7,257

7,989

Deferred credits and other

4,655

4,032

Total non-current liabilities

13,804

14,070

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock: no par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

-

-

Common stock: no par value, $.10 stated value per share, 12,500,000 shares authorized; 6,674,741 and 6,636,906 shares issued and 6,601,406 and 6,565,163 shares outstanding, as of July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020, respectively

660

657

Additional paid-in capital

62,876

60,997

Retained earnings

174,412

172,484

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,021)

(2,990)

Total shareholders' equity

236,927

231,148

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 319,746

$ 295,655

Disclaimer

Hurco Companies Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 13:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,25 M - -
Net cash 2020 45,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,1x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 225 M 225 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 710
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart HURCO COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hurco Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HURCO COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Volovic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonja K. McClelland Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Doar Executive Chairman
Janaki Sivanesan Independent Director
Richard Porter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HURCO COMPANIES, INC.13.47%225
ATLAS COPCO AB41.25%80 275
FANUC CORPORATION-2.54%43 101
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED55.06%40 474
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.91%38 069
SANDVIK AB9.94%32 352