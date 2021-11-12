Hurco Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

Hurco Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) November 12, 2021 - Hurco Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: HURC), an international industrial technology company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.14 per share on its issued and outstanding common stock. The dividend will be paid on January 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2022.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.

