    HURN   US4474621020

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

(HURN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
53.44 USD   -0.56%
09:19aHuron Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
BU
04/05Huron Consulting Group's Operating Model Will Enhance Competitive Edge, Market Strategy, Barrington Says
MT
03/31Huron Announces Peter Markell Joins Board
CI
Huron Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

04/19/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

James H. Roth, chief executive officer; John D. Kelly, chief financial officer; and C. Mark Hussey, president and chief operating officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed on Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 994 M - -
Net income 2022 56,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 069 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 609
Free-Float 87,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 53,44 $
Average target price 70,67 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James H. Roth Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Mark Hussey President & Chief Operating Officer
John D. Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
John F. McCartney Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Freeburger Chief Information Officer
