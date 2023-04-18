Advanced search
    HURN   US4474621020

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

(HURN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:43:16 2023-04-18 am EDT
83.78 USD   +0.65%
Huron Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast
BU
03/09Insider Sell: Huron Consulting Group
MT
03/03Barrington Adjusts Huron Consulting Group's Price Target to $105 From $89, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Huron Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast

04/18/2023 | 09:22am EDT
Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

C. Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president, and John D. Kelly, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed on Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 248 M - -
Net income 2023 72,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 476 M 1 476 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 660
Free-Float 85,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 83,24 $
Average target price 100,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Mark Hussey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John F. McCartney Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Freeburger Chief Information Officer
James Ronald Dail Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.14.66%1 476
CINTAS CORPORATION2.29%46 984
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-3.91%13 660
BUREAU VERITAS SA4.43%12 695
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED1.71%10 693
LG CORP.13.19%10 686
