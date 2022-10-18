Advanced search
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

(HURN)
09:47 2022-10-18 am EDT
71.71 USD   +1.55%
09/22Huron Named ‘Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting Magazine for Twelfth Consecutive Year
BU
09/20Huron Consulting Group Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Huron Elects Technology Executive Joy Brown to Board of Directors
BU
Huron Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

10/18/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

James H. Roth, chief executive officer; John D. Kelly, chief financial officer; and C. Mark Hussey, president, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed on Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 066 M - -
Net income 2022 71,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 374 M 1 374 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 243
Free-Float 86,8%
Managers and Directors
James H. Roth Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Mark Hussey President
John D. Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John F. McCartney Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Freeburger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.41.50%1 374
CINTAS CORPORATION-11.08%40 014
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.83%15 261
EDENRED SE18.88%11 793
BUREAU VERITAS SA-17.14%10 732
LG CORP.-2.47%8 739