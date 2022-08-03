Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Huron Consulting Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HURN   US4474621020

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.

(HURN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:44 2022-08-03 am EDT
66.85 USD   -0.69%
09:39aHURON CONSULTING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09:19aHURON CONSULTING : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A
PU
07/29Truist Securities Increases Huron Consulting Group's Price Target to $80 From $68, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huron Consulting : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Dail James Ronald
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-07-01 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
550 W. VAN BUREN STREET, 17TH FLOOR
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Operating Officer /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-07-05
(Street)
CHICAGO IL 60607
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Dail James Ronald
550 W. VAN BUREN STREET, 17TH FLOOR

CHICAGO, IL60607

Chief Operating Officer
Signatures
Ernest W. Torain, Jr., Attorney-in-fact for James Ronald Dail 2022-08-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This Form 3/A is being filed solely for the purpose of correcting the number of shares beneficially owned. The correct total is 26,887 and not 67,108, which was previously reported in error. The amount includes 5,294 restricted stock units granted to the reporting person on March 1, 2022, which restricted stock units will vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the date on which the restricted stock units were granted.
(2) The options vest in three equal annual installments beginning on March 1, 2023.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Huron Consulting Group Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
09:39aHURON CONSULTING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09:19aHURON CONSULTING : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A
PU
07/29Truist Securities Increases Huron Consulting Group's Price Target to $80 From $68, Keep..
MT
07/28Huron Consulting Group Q2 Results Beat Expectations, Raises 2022 Guidance
MT
07/28HURON CONSULTING : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Guidan..
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Huron Consulting Group Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
07/28HURON CONSULTING : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28Huron Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Guidance
BU
07/28Earnings Flash (HURN) HURON Posts Q2 EPS $0.83
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 056 M - -
Net income 2022 72,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 310 M 1 310 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 243
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Huron Consulting Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 67,31 $
Average target price 79,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James H. Roth Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Mark Hussey President
John D. Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John F. McCartney Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Freeburger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC.34.89%1 310
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.61%42 778
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.56%19 703
EDENRED SE23.79%12 761
BUREAU VERITAS SA-8.26%12 342
LG CORP.-1.36%9 722