Huron Consulting : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A
08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
Dail James Ronald
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
2022-07-01
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN]
550 W. VAN BUREN STREET, 17TH FLOOR
Chief Operating Officer /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
2022-07-05
CHICAGO
IL
60607
Dail James Ronald
550 W. VAN BUREN STREET, 17TH FLOOR
CHICAGO, IL60607
Chief Operating Officer
Signatures
Ernest W. Torain, Jr., Attorney-in-fact for James Ronald Dail
2022-08-03
Date
Explanation of Responses:
This Form 3/A is being filed solely for the purpose of correcting the number of shares beneficially owned. The correct total is 26,887 and not 67,108, which was previously reported in error. The amount includes 5,294 restricted stock units granted to the reporting person on March 1, 2022, which restricted stock units will vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the date on which the restricted stock units were granted.
(2)
The options vest in three equal annual installments beginning on March 1, 2023.
