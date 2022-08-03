Huron Consulting : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

(1)

This Form 3/A is being filed solely for the purpose of correcting the number of shares beneficially owned. The correct total is 26,887 and not 67,108, which was previously reported in error. The amount includes 5,294 restricted stock units granted to the reporting person on March 1, 2022, which restricted stock units will vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the date on which the restricted stock units were granted.