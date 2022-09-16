Huron Names Kristen Bruner New Chief Human Resources Officer

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Kristen Bruner has joined the company as chief human resources officer (CHRO) and corporate vice president and will serve on its executive team. In this role, Bruner will lead Huron’s global human resources organization and drive the firm’s strategic people goals, including advancing its culture, compensation and benefits, and leadership development programs as well as diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005346/en/

Kristen Bruner headshot (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to joining Huron, Bruner spent 18 years with The Boeing Company and most recently served as the chief human resources and communications officer for W.L. Gore & Associates, a global materials science company.

Bruner brings deep experience across industries, including aerospace, software, manufacturing, life sciences, retail, and energy. Throughout her career she has been responsible for talent management, strategic change, leadership development, growth initiatives, mergers and acquisitions integration, operating model design, and driving high-performance cultures across industries.

“Kristen is an inspiring, highly collaborative and authentic leader who will be critical to building on our strong inclusive culture and employee experience,” said Mark Hussey, president of Huron. “Her extensive experience and proven results driving high-performing cultures will help our people reach their full potential and continue to make Huron the best place to work.”

“This is an exciting time to join the Huron team and I’m honored to serve as its next CHRO,” said Kristen Bruner. “I am eager to work with the incredible team to continue to build on the company’s rich culture, empower our leaders, deepen diversity and inclusion across the firm, and drive the enterprise strategy forward.”

In her prior experience, she held a variety of human resource roles, including focusing on employee engagement initiatives, advancing diversity and inclusion and improving communications. During her extensive tenure at Boeing, she supported thousands of employees and served in several human resource roles across the information technology (IT) function, and within the commercial airplanes, defense, space and security, and Boeing global services business units, working on critical programs including digital aviation and analytics, the 787 Dreamliner program, and enterprise business transformation.

Bruner received her Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of California San Diego, a professional certification in human resources from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and an Executive MBA and Master of Science in organizational development from Pepperdine University.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas, and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005346/en/