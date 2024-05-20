Zimmermann honored for her excellence in client service

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Laura Zimmermann has been recognized as one of Consulting Magazine’s Top Technology Leaders for 2024. This recognition secures Laura’s place among the top individual consultants and firms honored for excellence and innovation in technology consulting.

Laura Zimmermann headshot (Photo: Business Wire)

“Laura is an exceptional leader who consistently drives meaningful results for our clients,” said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president at Huron. “I am proud of Laura's accomplishments and the impact she continues to have on the higher education industry. Her dedication to excellence sets a high standard for all of us, and I look forward to her continued success."

With more than 25 years of experience in higher education and technology consulting, Laura has demonstrated an exceptional ability to drive client success and innovation. As a leader in Huron’s digital capability business, Laura works with colleges and universities to strengthen all aspects of the student journey and use technology to achieve their digital transformation and student-centric goals. Her dedication to enhancing student experiences, improving operational performance, and achieving enrollment goals has consistently set her apart as a leader in the field.

Laura was recognized for her achievements during the Leaders in Technology awards event on May 16, 2024.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

