    HVLM   US4477251023

HURON VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

(HVLM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:14:45 2023-05-16 pm EDT
21.05 USD   +0.24%
Huron Valley Bancorp : Announces Q1 2023 Results
PU
05/18Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Opens Plymouth Loan Center Expanding Lending in Western Wayne County
PU
04/19Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Huron Valley Bancorp : Announces Q1 2023 Results

06/20/2023 | 03:44pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sheri Miles

Public Relations Director

248-684-9626

Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q1 Results for 2023

Milford, Michigan - Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc., (HVLM) the parent company for Huron Valley State Bank, announced earnings for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. Net Income for the first quarter totaled $560,000, an increase of $273,000, or a 95% increase over the $287,000 earned during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Earnings per share were $0.65 during the quarter, up $0.32 per share over Q1 2022. The significant increase in earnings is the result of a 5.00% increase in the Fed Funds rate initiated by the FED during the last 12 months. The resulting Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.98% and 12.30%, compared to 0.40% and 6.72% for the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin continued to improve during the first quarter at 3.84%, up from 2.89% during the first quarter of 2022.

The balance sheet grew 3.2% during the first quarter with total assets of $235,367,000 as of 3/31/23. This was driven by a 3.1% increase in total deposits which finished the quarter at $214,223,000. Total Loans were relatively flat for the quarter, as new loan closings were offset with loan paydowns, and loan payoffs from customers selling their businesses. The bank remains in a strong liquidity position with over $59,000,000 in cash at the end of the quarter, and ready access to lines of credit for potential additional liquidity needs. Our securities portfolio is well positioned with approximately $22,000.000 invested with an average duration of 2.7 years.

"The bank had a strong start to 2023 as our favorable liquidity position allowed us to take advantage of increasing interest rates," said Jack J. Shubitowski, President & CEO. "Deposits remain relatively stable, and growing, and over 65% of our total deposits are fully insured".

130 South Milford Road, Milford, MI 48381

248.684.9626

The bank has once again been recognized as a superior 5-Star rated bank by BauerFinancial, Inc. of Coral Gables, Florida, the nation's leading bank rating and research firm. To earn this rating Huron Valley State Bank must report strong capital levels and have a solid loan portfolio with negligible levels of delinquent loans. Its 5-Star Superior rating of Huron Valley State Bank denotes the highest level of strength and performance that a bank can receive.

Certain statements in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and Assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forwarding looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

All forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on the Corporation's behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements in this press release. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Headquartered in Milford, Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Huron Valley State Bank. The Bank offers a full range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, commercial loans and other financial services. The Milford branch is located at 130 S. Milford Rd. in Milford.

Call (248) 684-9626. The Highland branch is located at 2920 E. Highland Rd. in Highland. Call (248) 887-9900. The common stock of Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market System under the symbol "HVLM"

###

130 South Milford Road, Milford, MI 48381

248.684.9626

Quarterly Comparison

Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Unaudited)

1st Qtr

1st Qtr

1st Qtr

Year to

Year to

Year to

Int Income

2023

2022

2021

Date 2023

Date 2022

Date 2021

2,763

1,693

1,751

2,763

1,693

1,751

Int Expense

570

67

122

570

67

122

Net Int Income

2,193

1,626

1,629

2,193

1,626

1,629

Provision for Loan Losses

30

30

90

30

30

90

Net Int Inc after PLLL

2,163

1,596

1,539

2,163

1,596

1,539

Non Int Income

119

126

141

119

126

141

Non Int Expense

1,573

1,359

1,093

1,573

1,359

1,093

Net Inc Before Tax

709

363

587

709

363

587

Fed Inc Tax

149

76

123

149

76

123

Net Income

560

287

464

560

287

464

# of Days

90

90

90

90

90

90

Average Loans

151,251

137,215

156,612

151,251

137,215

156,612

Average Deposits

210,825

218,582

181,279

210,825

218,582

181,279

Average Equity

18,458

17,363

15,764

18,458

17,363

15,764

Average Assets

231,620

237,782

199,389

231,620

237,782

199,389

Return on Avg Assets

0.98%

0.49%

0.95%

0.98%

0.49%

0.95%

Return on Avg Equity

12.30%

6.72%

11.97%

12.30%

6.72%

11.97%

Earnings per Share

$0.65

$0.33

$0.53

$0.65

$0.33

$0.53

Loan to Deposits Ratio

71.74%

62.78%

86.39%

71.74%

62.78%

86.39%

Capital Ratio

7.97%

7.30%

7.91%

7.97%

7.30%

7.91%

Efficiency Ratio

68.04%

77.57%

61.75%

68.04%

77.57%

61.75%

Net Interest Margin (Huron Valley State Bank)

3.84%

2.89%

3.48%

3.84%

2.89%

3.48%

Quarterly Comparison

HVSB 2022 - 2023 (000's)

HVBI

HVBI

HVBI

HVBI

HVBI

HVBI

HVBI

HVBI

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

2022

2022

2022

2022

YTD Total

2023

2023

2023

2023

YTD Total

Int Income

1,693

1,821

2,240

2,672

8,426

2,763

2,763

Int Expense

67

67

137

340

611

570

570

Net Int Income

1,626

1,754

2,103

2,332

7,815

2,193

0

0

0

2,193

Provision

I

30

30

30

30

120

30

0

30

Net Int Inc after PLLL

1,596

1,724

2,073

2,302

7,695

2,163

0

0

2,163

Non Int Income

126

126

137

130

519

119

119

Non Int Expense

1,359

1,352

1,433

1,557

5,701

1,573

1,573

Net Inc Before Tax

363

498

777

875

2,513

709

709

Fed Inc Tax

76

105

163

182

526

149

149

Net Income

287

393

614

693

1,987

560

0

0

0

560

# of Days

90

91

92

92

365

90

90

Average

Loans

137,215

137,406

138,737

142,834

139,063

151,251

151,251

Average

Deposits

218,582

223,383

224,326

225,351

222,933

210,825

210,825

Average

Equity

17,363

17,235

17,341

17,877

17,455

18,458

18,458

Average Assets

237,782

242,353

243,435

244,670

242,083

231,620

231,620

Return on Avg Assets

0.49%

0.65%

1.00%

1.12%

0.82%

0.98%

0.98%

Return on Avg Equity

6.72%

9.15%

14.05%

15.38%

11.38%

12.30%

12.30%

Earnings

per Share

$0.33

$0.45

$0.71

$0.80

$2.29

$0.65

$0.65

Loan to Deposits Ratio

62.78%

61.51%

61.85%

63.38%

62.38%

71.74%

71.74%

Capital Ratio

7.30%

7.11%

7.12%

7.31%

7.21%

7.97%

7.97%

Capital Ratio w/o SBLF

Efficiency Ratio

Disclaimer

Huron Valley Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:43:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
