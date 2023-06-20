Huron Valley Bancorp : Announces Q1 2023 Results

Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Q1 Results for 2023
Milford, Michigan - Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc., (HVLM) the parent company for Huron Valley State Bank, announced earnings for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. Net Income for the first quarter totaled $560,000, an increase of $273,000, or a 95% increase over the $287,000 earned during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Earnings per share were $0.65 during the quarter, up $0.32 per share over Q1 2022. The significant increase in earnings is the result of a 5.00% increase in the Fed Funds rate initiated by the FED during the last 12 months. The resulting Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.98% and 12.30%, compared to 0.40% and 6.72% for the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin continued to improve during the first quarter at 3.84%, up from 2.89% during the first quarter of 2022.
The balance sheet grew 3.2% during the first quarter with total assets of $235,367,000 as of 3/31/23. This was driven by a 3.1% increase in total deposits which finished the quarter at $214,223,000. Total Loans were relatively flat for the quarter, as new loan closings were offset with loan paydowns, and loan payoffs from customers selling their businesses. The bank remains in a strong liquidity position with over $59,000,000 in cash at the end of the quarter, and ready access to lines of credit for potential additional liquidity needs. Our securities portfolio is well positioned with approximately $22,000.000 invested with an average duration of 2.7 years.
"The bank had a strong start to 2023 as our favorable liquidity position allowed us to take advantage of increasing interest rates," said Jack J. Shubitowski, President & CEO. "Deposits remain relatively stable, and growing, and over 65% of our total deposits are fully insured".
The bank has once again been recognized as a superior 5-Star rated bank by BauerFinancial, Inc. of Coral Gables, Florida, the nation's leading bank rating and research firm. To earn this rating Huron Valley State Bank must report strong capital levels and have a solid loan portfolio with negligible levels of delinquent loans. Its 5-Star Superior rating of Huron Valley State Bank denotes the highest level of strength and performance that a bank can receive.
Headquartered in Milford, Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Huron Valley State Bank. The Bank offers a full range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, commercial loans and other financial services. The Milford branch is located at 130 S. Milford Rd. in Milford.
Call (248) 684-9626. The Highland branch is located at 2920 E. Highland Rd. in Highland. Call (248) 887-9900. The common stock of Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market System under the symbol "HVLM"
