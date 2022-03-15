Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HVLM   US4477251023

HURON VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

(HVLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Announces the Appointment of Darren R. LaLonde to Senior Vice President / Commercial Team Lead

03/15/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Huron Valley State Bank Announces the Appointment of Darren R. LaLonde to Senior Vice President / Commercial Team Lead
Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Huron Valley State Bank recently announced the appointment of Darren R. LaLonde to Senior Vice President - Commercial Team Lead. In his position, he will be concentrating on developing commercial relationships and expanding the bank's footprint throughout southeastern Michigan. In addition, he will be working closely with senior management to assist in implementing their strategic business plan.

With over 32 years of experience in commercial banking, LaLonde joins Huron Valley State Bank from First Merchants Bank where he served as First Vice President - Market President, where he managed a team of relationship managers serving Wayne County and surrounding areas.

"LaLonde is a strong addition to our commercial lending team," stated Jack Shubitowski, President and CEO "His proven track record of developing markets, leading teams and in-depth knowledge of commercial lending is a powerful combination that will help advance our strategic initiatives.""I am very pleased to join a highly successful team that embodies common sense community banking," said LaLonde.

"I am fortunate to have worked with great bankers over the course of my career and I have maintained many of those relationships, two of which are at Huron Valley State Bank. I look forward to assisting with their momentum of growing Huron Valley State Bank through high quality customer service."

LaLonde earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oakland University. In addition, he is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Leadership Program. He has been affiliated with several local Chambers and is one of the founding members of the Northville Kiwanis group. LaLonde resides in Northville with his wife Debbie and has three children, Morgan, Grant and Madison.

Previous ArticleHuron Valley State Bank Donates Over 250 Cans to Open Door Outreach Center
Print
1

Disclaimer

Huron Valley Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 19:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HURON VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
03/04HURON VALLEY BANCORP : State Bank Donates Over 250 Cans to Open Door Outreach Center
PU
01/06HURON VALLEY BANCORP : Announces 2021 Dividend
PU
2021HURON VALLEY BANCORP : Announces Q3 2021 Results
PU
2021HURON VALLEY BANCORP : State Bank Contributes $5,000 to the Community Sharing Building Fun..
PU
2021HURON VALLEY BANCORP : State Bank Once Again Named One of Metro Detroit's Best and Brighte..
PU
2021HURON VALLEY BANCORP : State Bank Employees Provided Five Thanksgiving Food Baskets to Loc..
PU
2021HURON VALLEY BANCORP : State Bank Appoints Rob Smigielski as Assistant Vice President, Bra..
PU
2020Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2019Huron Valley State Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2016Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6,32 M - -
Net income 2020 1,52 M - -
Net cash 2020 32,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
Yield 2020 0,48%
Capitalization 16,5 M 16,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HURON VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack J. Shubitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Schwab Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lyle Tyler Chairman
Martin R. Drews Chief IT & Innovation Officer, Vice President
Matthew Kirk Murvay Director