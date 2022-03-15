Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Announces the Appointment of Darren R. LaLonde to Senior Vice President / Commercial Team Lead

Huron Valley State Bank recently announced the appointment of Darren R. LaLonde to Senior Vice President - Commercial Team Lead. In his position, he will be concentrating on developing commercial relationships and expanding the bank's footprint throughout southeastern Michigan. In addition, he will be working closely with senior management to assist in implementing their strategic business plan.

With over 32 years of experience in commercial banking, LaLonde joins Huron Valley State Bank from First Merchants Bank where he served as First Vice President - Market President, where he managed a team of relationship managers serving Wayne County and surrounding areas.



"LaLonde is a strong addition to our commercial lending team," stated Jack Shubitowski, President and CEO "His proven track record of developing markets, leading teams and in-depth knowledge of commercial lending is a powerful combination that will help advance our strategic initiatives.""I am very pleased to join a highly successful team that embodies common sense community banking," said LaLonde.



"I am fortunate to have worked with great bankers over the course of my career and I have maintained many of those relationships, two of which are at Huron Valley State Bank. I look forward to assisting with their momentum of growing Huron Valley State Bank through high quality customer service."

LaLonde earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oakland University. In addition, he is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Leadership Program. He has been affiliated with several local Chambers and is one of the founding members of the Northville Kiwanis group. LaLonde resides in Northville with his wife Debbie and has three children, Morgan, Grant and Madison.

