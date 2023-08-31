/ Categories: Community Involvement , Press Releases Thursday, August 31, 2023

In the spirit of community and charitable giving, the employees of Huron Valley State Bank organized a heartwarming collection throughout the month of July to support the Open Door Outreach Center's Birthday Bag program. Items were donated on August 16th, 2023, during the Bank's birthday week, celebrating 18 years of service.



The collection yielded an assortment of items including cake mixes, frostings, sprinkles, candles, gift bags, party favors, balloons, plates, utensils, and toys. These items will be used to create birthday bags and provided to children in our community to create a memorable birthday celebration.



"We are delighted to once again partner with Open Door Outreach Center for this program," said Eric Shubitowski, Compliance Analyst at the Bank. "Milestones are very important, and the dedicated staff and members of the community rallied around this cause to make this a successful program." The employees that organized the program are part of the bank's marketing committee, comprised of Teresa Chludzinski, Nancy Gomez, Rebecca LeDuc, Sheri Miles and Eric Shubitowski.



"The need is greater than ever for babies and children of all ages" said John Reardon, Executive Director of Open Door Outreach Center, "Birthdays represent moments of joy and celebration. We are grateful for all the donations from Huron Valley State Bank."

At the present time they are desperately seeking donations of baby items including diapers, formula, wipes, and baby shampoo; donations to the Open Door Food Pantry can be made Tuesday-Friday 10-4pm in the rear of the building. Open Door Outreach Client services and Food Pantry is located at 7124 Cooley Lake Road in Waterford. Their Thrift Store located at 7140 Cooley Lk Rd in Waterford provides needed funds for the Outreach Center through the sale of clothing, jewelry, books, household items and more.



Previous Article Huron Valley State Bank Hosts 5th Annual Document Shredding Event August 19, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm at Milford and Highland Branches

Print