/ Categories: Community Involvement , Press Releases Monday, July 1, 2024

In the spirit of community and charitable giving, the employees of Huron Valley State Bank have once again organized another heartwarming collection from now until July 5th to support the Open Door Outreach Center's Birthday Bag program.

The bank is collecting an assortment of items including cake mixes, frostings, sprinkles, candles, gift bags, party favors, balloons, plates, utensils, and toys. These items will be used to create birthday bags and provided to children in our community to create a memorable birthday celebration.

"We are delighted to once again partner with Open Door Outreach Center for this program for the third consecutive year," said Sheri Miles.

Open Door Outreach Client services and Food Pantry is located at 7124 Cooley Lake Road in Waterford. Their Thrift Store located at 7140 Cooley Lk Rd in Waterford provides needed funds for the Outreach Center through the sale of clothing, jewelry, books, household items and more.

