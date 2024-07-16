/ Categories: Press Releases Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Milford, MI, July 2024 - Huron Valley State Bank will host the annual document shredding event on Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Milford and Highland Branches. The community is welcome to shred confidential documents safely and securely free of charge (up to four banker boxes per person or business, and up to shredding truck capacity). The shredding event is taking place on the same day as the bank's 19th year anniversary.

"This is an event that we take pride in hosting each year" said Jack Shubitowski, President and CEO of Huron Valley State Bank. "Our customers privacy and document security is something we take seriously, and this event allows us to provide an important service for our community".

All the documents will be shredded securely by Shred It, an on-site document shredding and recycling company. The shredding takes place inside a secure area within the truck and there is a camera to watch the shredding as it takes place. The shredded materials are then recycled and reused to manufacture household paper products.

The bank is also proud to be collecting travel size personal hygiene items to provide for our troops. Please feel free to donate new hygiene products such as soaps, washcloths, deodorant, shampoo, feminine sanitary products, eyeglass repair kits, sanitary wipes, Q tips, toothpaste, razors, lotions, etc. All help is appreciated as we give back to our troops!

The locations for branches are as follows:

Milford - 130 South Milford Road, Milford, MI 48381

Highland - 2920 E. Highland Road, Highland, MI 48356

