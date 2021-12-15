Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Once Again Named One of Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

Every year companies throughout Metropolitan Detroit compete to be named one of "Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®." Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor. These winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winners were honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in the fall of 2021.



An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business. (See following list for winners.)

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

"This distinction is something the Directors and Managers at the bank take very seriously," said Jack Shubitowski, President and CEO, "We are incredibly proud of our continued recognition as one of the best places to work in Metro Detroit for five years in a row."

