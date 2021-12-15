Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HVLM   US4477251023

HURON VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

(HVLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Once Again Named One of Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

12/15/2021 | 12:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Huron Valley State Bank Once Again Named One of Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
/ Categories: Press Releases

Every year companies throughout Metropolitan Detroit compete to be named one of "Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®." Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach can be bestowed this honor. These winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winners were honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in the fall of 2021.

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key measures in various categories. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business, Medium Business and Large Business. (See following list for winners.)

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

"This distinction is something the Directors and Managers at the bank take very seriously," said Jack Shubitowski, President and CEO, "We are incredibly proud of our continued recognition as one of the best places to work in Metro Detroit for five years in a row."

Previous ArticleHuron Valley State Bank Employees Provided Five Thanksgiving Food Baskets to Local Families
Print
0

Disclaimer

Huron Valley Bancorp Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HURON VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
12:49pHURON VALLEY BANCORP : State Bank Once Again Named One of Metro Detroit's Best and Brighte..
PU
11/23HURON VALLEY BANCORP : State Bank Employees Provided Five Thanksgiving Food Baskets to Loc..
PU
11/22HURON VALLEY BANCORP : State Bank Appoints Rob Smigielski as Assistant Vice President, Bra..
PU
2020Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2019Huron Valley State Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2016Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6,32 M - -
Net income 2020 1,52 M - -
Net cash 2020 32,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
Yield 2020 0,48%
Capitalization 16,3 M 16,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HURON VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack J. Shubitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Schwab Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lyle Tyler Chairman
Martin R. Drews Chief IT & Innovation Officer, Vice President
Matthew Kirk Murvay Director