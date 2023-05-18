Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Opens Plymouth Loan Center Expanding Lending in Western Wayne County

Huron Valley State Bank, a local community bank has opened its 4th location in Plymouth, Michigan. Located at 706 S. Main Street at the corner of Linden and Main. It will house two experienced bankers, Darren LaLonde, Senior Vice President and Commercial Team Lead and Ingrid Runnion, Vice President Commercial Lender.

"It took some time to locate the right location to meet our needs" said Darren LaLonde, Senior Vice President and Commercial Team Lead. "We wanted to be centrally located to serve Plymouth and the surrounding communities. Plus we needed enough space to accommodate future growth".

"Establishing a location in Plymouth is a pivotal part of our strategic initiative to offer commercial lending to Western Wayne County," said Steven Peacock, Executive Vice President / Commercial Lender. "Darren and Ingrid are both incredibly experienced bankers that know that market and can provide the expertise and top-notch service that is part of Huron Valey State Bank's mission."

Previous Article Huron Valley State Bank Donates Over 376 Cans of Soup to Open Door Outreach Center

Print