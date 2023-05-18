Advanced search
    HVLM   US4477251023

HURON VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

(HVLM)
05/18/2023
21.05 USD   +0.24%
02:59pHuron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Opens Plymouth Loan Center Expanding Lending in Western Wayne County
PU
04/19Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/24Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Donates Over 376 Cans of Soup to Open Door Outreach Center
PU
Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Opens Plymouth Loan Center Expanding Lending in Western Wayne County

05/18/2023 | 02:59pm EDT
Huron Valley State Bank Opens Plymouth Loan Center Expanding Lending in Western Wayne County
Thursday, May 18, 2023
/ Categories: Press Releases

Huron Valley State Bank, a local community bank has opened its 4th location in Plymouth, Michigan. Located at 706 S. Main Street at the corner of Linden and Main. It will house two experienced bankers, Darren LaLonde, Senior Vice President and Commercial Team Lead and Ingrid Runnion, Vice President Commercial Lender.

"It took some time to locate the right location to meet our needs" said Darren LaLonde, Senior Vice President and Commercial Team Lead. "We wanted to be centrally located to serve Plymouth and the surrounding communities. Plus we needed enough space to accommodate future growth".

"Establishing a location in Plymouth is a pivotal part of our strategic initiative to offer commercial lending to Western Wayne County," said Steven Peacock, Executive Vice President / Commercial Lender. "Darren and Ingrid are both incredibly experienced bankers that know that market and can provide the expertise and top-notch service that is part of Huron Valey State Bank's mission."

Disclaimer

Huron Valley Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 18:58:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack J. Shubitowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Scodeller Chairman
Martin R. Drews Chief IT & Innovation Officer, Vice President
Ronica Fodor Assistant Vice President-Compliance
Matthew Kirk Murvay Director
