  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HVLM   US4477251023

HURON VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

(HVLM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:40 2022-03-25 am EDT
19.10 USD   +0.26%
02:49pHURON VALLEY BANCORP : State Bank Support Open Door Outreach Center Birthday Bag Program
PU
05/04Huron Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28HURON VALLEY BANCORP : 2021 Annual Audit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Support Open Door Outreach Center Birthday Bag Program

08/09/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
Huron Valley State Bank Support Open Door Outreach Center Birthday Bag Program
Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Throughout the month of June, employees at Huron Valley State Bank organized a collection to support the Open Door Outreach Center's Birthday Bag Program. As a result, over 500 items consisting of cake mixes, frostings, sprinkles, candles, gift bags, party favors, balloons, plates, utensils, and toys were collected from the employees and community.

"It is incredible how much momentum and support we had for this program," said Eric Shubitowski, Compliance Analyst at the Bank. "Knowing that we are making a difference in one of the most important days of a child's life, their birthday, is such a great feeling." The employees that organized the program are part of the bank's marketing committee, comprised of Teresa Chludzinski, Nancy Gomez, Rebecca LeDuc, Sheri Miles and Eric Shubitowski.

"We are so grateful for the bank for all the donations," said John Reardon, Executive Director of Open Door Outreach Center, "This will make many children's birthdays incredibly memorable."

Open Door Outreach Center is a 501c-3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization. Their mission is to recognize the human dignity of all people and to provide emergency services of food, clothing, and referral information to families in need. Open Door is located on Cooley Lake Road in Waterford. Their Thrift Store provides funds for the outreach center through the sale of clothing, jewelry, books, household items, etc.

Previous ArticleHuron Valley State Bank Announces the Appointment of Ingrid R. Runnion to Vice President - Commercial Lender
1

Disclaimer

Huron Valley Bancorp Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 18:48:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
