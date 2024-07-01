/ Categories: Community Involvement , Press Releases Monday, July 1, 2024

Huron Valley State Bank proudly announces its participation in the annual Milford Independence Day Parade that takes place on the 4th of July at 11am located in downtown Milford. This vibrant event, known for its community engagement and celebration of independence, provides Huron Valley State Bank with a unique opportunity to connect with residents and demonstrate a small act of appreciation for the community by handing out ice cream bars.

By popular demand, Huron Valley State Bank has decided to return their beloved ice cream truck for this year's parade! In previous years, Huron Valley State Bank has handed out over 3,000 ice cream bars to the community during the Independence Day Parade. "We have been waiting excitedly for the return of our ice cream truck since it was last seen in 2019 when the pandemic pivoted our usual program. The outcry of our community and employees to bring back the ice cream truck was tremendous, and we can't wait to see the joy on the faces of the community we love serving," says Sheri Miles, Marketing Director of Huron Valley State Bank. HVSB is excited and prepared to provide their community with a sweet treat, anticipating over 50 bank employees and their families volunteering in our local parade.

As the nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day, Huron Valley State Bank is thrilled to be part of this cherished tradition, honoring the spirit of freedom and unity that defines our country. The 4th of July parade serves as a reminder of the values that bind us together as Americans. The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. on Commerce, then proceeds across Main Street. Then the parade will end at the railroad bridge, (Canal Street).

