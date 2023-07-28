Huron Valley State Bank celebrates 18 years serving the community with its 7th annual Shredding Event to take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Milford and Highland Branches. The community is welcomed to shred confidential documents safely and securely free of charge (up to four banker boxes per person or business, and up to shredding truck capacity). In additon the we are accepting donations of genty worn shoes that will be donated to Soles for Souls with the assistance of For Feets Sake in downtown Milford.



All the documents will be shredded securely by Shred Legal, an on-site document shredding and recycling company. Drivers can pull up to the truck and staff from Shred Legal and the Bank will assist with unloading the cars. The shredding takes place inside a secure area within the truck and there is a camera to watch the shredding as it takes place. The shredded materials are then recycled and reused to manufacture household paper products.

The locations for branches are as follows:

Milford - 130 South Milford Road, Milford, MI 48381

Highland - 2920 E. Highland Road, Highland, MI 48356