  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hurricane Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUR   GB00B580MF54

HURRICANE ENERGY PLC

(HUR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/17 06:51:23 am EDT
8.459 GBX   +4.17%
06:55aHurricane Energy Says Lancaster Oil Production Was 9,394 B/D in February
DJ
03/07Hurricane Energy plc Appoints Juan Morera as Non-Executive Director
CI
02/08Hurricane Energy plc Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hurricane Energy Says Lancaster Oil Production Was 9,394 B/D in February

03/17/2022 | 06:55am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Hurricane Energy PLC on Thursday reported that its Lancaster field offshore U.K. produced 9,394 barrels of oil a day in February.

The U.K. oil-and-gas producer said that there was no lifting of crude in February, and that the next cargo is expected in late March. Net free cash as at Feb. 28 was $71 million. The company had to lodge 5.7 million pounds ($7.5 million) of funds last month as decommissioning security following a request from the regulator.

Hurricane has $78.5 million of convertible bonds outstanding and due in July.

"Through a combination of further strong operational performance at Lancaster and continued high commodity prices, coupled with our ongoing constructive discussions with Bluewater over a charter extension for the Aoka Mizu, we continue to build the platform for Hurricane's future," Chief Executive Antony Maris said.

Shares at 1027 GMT were up 6.1% at 8.62 pence.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 0654ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 5.55% 8.45859 Delayed Quote.113.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.27% 102.74 Delayed Quote.26.70%
PLC S.P.A. 0.00% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
WTI 3.54% 99.315 Delayed Quote.34.45%
Financials
Sales 2021 177 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2021 23,0 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2021 21,0 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Hurricane Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,12 GBX
Average target price 5,30 GBX
Spread / Average Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antony Wayne Maris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Paul Chaffe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Wolfe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Holmes Chief Operating Officer
Alan John Wright Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
