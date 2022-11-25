Hurricane Energy plans USD70 million capital reduction programme

(Alliance News) - Hurricane Energy PLC on Friday said it is planning for a capital reduction programme to distribute reserves to shareholders.

The Surrey-based oil and gas producer in fields offshore west of Shetland said the capital reduction involves the cancellation of Hurricane Energy's share premium account, which currently stands at around USD822.5 million.

Up to USD70 million will be returned to shareholders in the first quarter of financial 2023, equivalent to 3.1 pence per share, it said.

Hurricane Energy launched a formal sales process at the beginning of November and said that in the event that this doesn't result in a transaction, the company will commence the capital return programme.

Shareholder approval is now being sought to carry out the reduction of capital.

Hurricane Energy shares were up 1.4% to 8.11 pence on Friday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

