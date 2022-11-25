Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Hurricane Energy plc
  News
  7. Summary
    HUR   GB00B580MF54

HURRICANE ENERGY PLC

(HUR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:09 2022-11-25 am EST
8.110 GBX   +1.38%
09:30aHurricane Energy plans USD70 million capital reduction programme
AN
11/18IN BRIEF: Hurricane Energy seeing bid interest; updates on UK tax hit
AN
11/18Hurricane Energy's Investment Allowance Sinks to 29% Amid Rise in UK's Energy Profits Levy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hurricane Energy plans USD70 million capital reduction programme

11/25/2022 | 09:30am EST
(Alliance News) - Hurricane Energy PLC on Friday said it is planning for a capital reduction programme to distribute reserves to shareholders.

The Surrey-based oil and gas producer in fields offshore west of Shetland said the capital reduction involves the cancellation of Hurricane Energy's share premium account, which currently stands at around USD822.5 million.

Up to USD70 million will be returned to shareholders in the first quarter of financial 2023, equivalent to 3.1 pence per share, it said.

Hurricane Energy launched a formal sales process at the beginning of November and said that in the event that this doesn't result in a transaction, the company will commence the capital return programme.

Shareholder approval is now being sought to carry out the reduction of capital.

Hurricane Energy shares were up 1.4% to 8.11 pence on Friday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.45% 85.52 Delayed Quote.8.31%
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 1.38% 8.11 Delayed Quote.110.53%
WTI 0.43% 78.378 Delayed Quote.2.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 254 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2022 97,6 M 118 M 118 M
Net cash 2022 131 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,16x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Hurricane Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,00 GBX
Average target price 9,63 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antony Wayne Maris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Paul Chaffe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Wolfe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Holmes Chief Operating Officer
Linda Janice Beal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC110.53%193
CHEVRON CORPORATION57.00%356 254
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.59%157 927
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.59%83 791
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED50.23%66 658
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION145.33%64 426