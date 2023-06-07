Advanced search
    HUR   GB00B580MF54

HURRICANE ENERGY PLC

(HUR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-06-07 am EDT
7.790 GBX   +4.85%
UK Court approves Hurricane Energy takeover by Prax

06/07/2023 | 02:56pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Hurricane Energy PLC on Wednesday said that its acquisition by Prax Exploration & Production PLC has been sanctioned by the UK High Court.

Shares in the oil exploration company based in Surrey, England closed up 4.9% to 7.79 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Prax, also based in Surrey, is a subsidiary of State Oil Ltd, which is the holding company of Prax Group. The company is an oil refining, storage, distribution and sales conglomerate dealing in crude oil, petroleum products and bio-fuels.

In March, Hurricane Energy agreed to be bought by Prax for about GBP249.0 million. It had entered a formal sales process back in November.

On Wednesday, Hurricane Energy said its acquisition has been sanctioned by the court.

Dealings in the company's shares will be suspended on Thursday.

Dentons UK & Middle East LLP is providing legal advice to Hurricane. Pinsent Masons LLP is providing legal advice to Prax.

By Sophie Rose; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

