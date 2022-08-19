Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik A.S.
  News
  Summary
    HURGZ   TRAHURGZ91D9

HÜRRIYET GAZETECILIK VE MATBAACILIK A.S.

(HURGZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-17
1.960 TRY   -0.51%
Summary 
Summary

Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik : 2st Quarter

08/19/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

Note

Current Period

Prior Period

references

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

13,818,801

2,490,122

Financial investments

89,831

89,831

Trade receivables

-Trade receivables from related parties

19

77,237,581

75,639,500

-Trade receivables from non-related parties

5

62,968,101

56,288,894

Other receivables

-Other receivables from related parties

19

86,859,629

46,734,640

-Other receivables from non-related parties

4,958,451

2,868,599

Inventories

35,162,708

27,323,938

Prepaid expenses

9,839,954

8,322,561

Other current assets

3,861,071

2,216,070

Total Current Asset

294,796,127

221,974,155

Non-current Assets

Financial investments

313,923

313,923

Other receivables

-Other receivables from non-related parties

11,513,967

9,652,922

Investment properties

6

289,301,555

289,301,555

Tangible assets

7

785,072,222

790,156,270

Intangible assets

-Other intangible assets

8

14,286,584

13,602,754

Prepaid expenses

7,271,399

2,531,489

Deferred tax asset

17

1,895,015

2,396,928

Other non-current assets

172,450

182,386

Total Non-current Assets

1,109,827,115

1,108,138,227

Total Assets

1,404,623,242

1,330,112,382

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

Note

Current Period

Prior Period

references

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Short-term lease liability

-Lease payables to related parties

4

-

2,334,751

-Lease payables to non-related parties

4

3,381,231

8,250,956

Trade payables

-Trade payables to related parties

19

5,388,547

24,500,067

-Trade payables to non-related parties

5

102,876,940

76,320,402

Employee benefit payables

22,731,688

14,232,719

Other payables

-Payables to related parties

19

118,479,849

-

-Other payables to non-related parties

68,125,653

44,321,510

Deferred income

6,571,664

7,556,409

Current income tax liabilities

17

-

517,434

Short-term provisions

-Short-term provisions for employment

9

54,223,714

43,561,603

benefits

-Othershort-term provisions

9

17,862,260

18,481,397

Other short-term liabilities

74,128,207

43,699,606

Total Current Liabilities

473,769,753

283,776,854

Non-current liabilities

Long-term lease liabilities

-Lease payables to related parties

4

-

11,589,120

-Lease payables to non-related parties

4

18,785,812

25,621,868

Deferred income

453,694

1,344,059

Long-term provisions

-Long-term provisions for employment

11

62,747,955

58,177,148

benefits

Deferred tax liability

17

63,666,413

60,890,640

Other long-term liabilities

3,602,287

5,051,679

Total Non-Current Liabilities

149,256,161

162,674,514

Total Liabilities

623,025,914

446,451,368

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

Note

Current Period

Prior Period

references

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

EQUITY

Total Equity

781,597,328

883,661,014

Equity attributable to

784,827,575

887,685,118

Equity holders of the parent company

Share capital

Inflation adjustment to share capital Share premiums (discounts)

Other comprehensive income and expenses that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

  • Gain (loss) on revaluation of property
  • Gain (loss) on remeasurement of

defined benefit plans

Other comprehensive income and expenses that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

  • Currency translation differences Restricted reserves
    Retained earnings/Accumulated deficit Net profit (loss) for the period

12

592,000,000

592,000,000

12

77,198,813

77,198,813

76,944

76,944

12

543,697,494

543,697,494

12

(25,908,521)

(25,908,521)

12

99,595,439

76,135,841

12

117,176,268

117,176,268

(492,691,721)

(547,909,813)

(126,317,141)

55,218,092

Non-controlling interests

(3,230,247)

(4,024,104)

Total Liabilities and Equity

1,404,623,242

1,330,112,382

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the period ended 30 June 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors on 18 August 2022.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements,

3

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD 1 JANUARY- 30 JUNE 2022

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

(Reviewed)

(Not Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

(Not Reviewed)

Current Period

Current Period

Prior Period

Prior Period

Note

1 January -

1 April -

1 January -

1 April -

Ref.

30 June 2022

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

30 June 2021

Sales

13

229,997,234

121,978,902

153,642,810

74,273,972

Cost of sales (-)

13

(254,099,133)

(135,708,971)

(158,357,457)

(83,136,383)

Gross profit (loss)

(24,101,899)

(13,730,069)

(4,714,647)

(8,862,411)

General administrative expenses (-)

(47,863,601)

(16,031,004)

(44,253,637)

(21,720,127)

Marketing expenses (-)

(38,407,638)

(24,155,046)

(34,718,172)

(19,289,950)

Other operating income

29,921,162

18,559,152

52,475,532

21,147,045

Other operating expenses (-)

(25,035,778)

(20,147,440)

(18,962,094)

(11,098,466)

Operating profit (loss)

(105,487,754)

(55,504,407)

(50,173,018)

(39,823,909)

Income from investing activities

14

2,426,851

1,038,921

3,464,820

2,114,486

Expenses from investing activities (-)

15

(1,411,453)

(732,763)

(71,755)

-

Operating profit (loss) before finance income

(104,472,356)

(55,198,249)

(46,779,953)

(37,709,423)

(expense)

Finance expenses (-)

16

(14,438,278)

(5,021,041)

(3,274,422)

(1,268,927)

Profit (loss) before tax from continuing

(118,910,634)

(60,219,290)

(50,054,375)

(38,978,350)

operations

Tax income (expense) of continuing operations

314,051

(2,036,727)

797,117

(373,175)

Current tax income (expense)

17

-

472,118

(194,593)

(102,834)

Deferred tax income (expense)

17

314,051

(2,508,845)

991,710

(270,341)

Profit (loss) for the period from continuing

(118,596,583)

(62,256,017)

(49,257,258)

(39,351,525)

operations

Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued

(7,933,768)

(2,695,612)

(538,761)

2,964,093

operations

Net profit (loss) for the period

(126,530,351)

(64,951,629)

(49,796,019)

(36,387,432)

Allocation of net profit (loss) for the period

Attributable to non-controlling interests

(213,210)

(69,764)

(132,376)

341,627

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

(126,317,141)

(64,881,865)

(49,663,643)

(36,729,059)

company

Loss per share (TRY)

Attributable to shareholders of the parent

(0.2134)

(0.1096)

(0.0839)

(0.0620)

company (losses)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD 1 JANUARY- 30 JUNE 2022

(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)

(Reviewed)

(Not Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

(Not Reviewed)

Current Period

Current Period

Prior Period

Prior Period

Note

1 January -

1 April -

1 January -

1 April -

Ref.

30 June 2022

30 June 2022

30 June 2021

30 June 2021

Other comprehensive income statement

Net profit (loss) for the period

(126,530,351)

(64,951,629)

(49,796,019)

(36,387,432)

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income (expense) that

will not be subsequently reclassified to profit

and loss

- Gain (loss) on revaluation of property

-

-

-

-

- Gain (loss) on revaluation for defined

-

-

-

-

benefits

Taxes related to other comprehensive

income (expense) that will not be

subsequently reclassified to profit and loss

  • Gain (loss) on revaluation of property, tax effect
  • Gain (loss) on revaluation for defined benefits, tax effect

Other comprehensive Income (expense) that will be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Currency translation differences

24,466,665

13,686,714

(14,149,131)

(7,099,281)

Other comprehensive income (expense)

24,466,665

13,686,714

(14,149,131)

(7,099,281)

Total comprehensive income (expense)

(102,063,686)

(51,264,915)

(63,945,150)

(43,486,713)

Allocation of total comprehensive

Income (expense)

Attributable to non-controlling

793,857

(68,835)

(880,742)

(308,063)

interests

Attributable to shareholders

(102,857,543)

(51,196,080)

(63,064,408)

(43,178,650)

of the parent company

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik AS published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
