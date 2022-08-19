Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik : 2st Quarter
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("
TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
Note
Current Period
Prior Period
references
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
13,818,801
2,490,122
Financial investments
89,831
89,831
Trade receivables
-Trade receivables from related parties
19
77,237,581
75,639,500
-Trade receivables from non-related parties
5
62,968,101
56,288,894
Other receivables
-Other receivables from related parties
19
86,859,629
46,734,640
-Other receivables from non-related parties
4,958,451
2,868,599
Inventories
35,162,708
27,323,938
Prepaid expenses
9,839,954
8,322,561
Other current assets
3,861,071
2,216,070
Total Current Asset
294,796,127
221,974,155
Non-current Assets
Financial investments
313,923
313,923
Other receivables
-Other receivables from non-related parties
11,513,967
9,652,922
Investment properties
6
289,301,555
289,301,555
Tangible assets
7
785,072,222
790,156,270
Intangible assets
-Other intangible assets
8
14,286,584
13,602,754
Prepaid expenses
7,271,399
2,531,489
Deferred tax asset
17
1,895,015
2,396,928
Other non-current assets
172,450
182,386
Total Non-current Assets
1,109,827,115
1,108,138,227
Total Assets
1,404,623,242
1,330,112,382
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
1
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("
TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
Note
Current Period
Prior Period
references
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Short-term lease liability
-Lease payables to related parties
4
-
2,334,751
-Lease payables to non-related parties
4
3,381,231
8,250,956
Trade payables
-Trade payables to related parties
19
5,388,547
24,500,067
-Trade payables to non-related parties
5
102,876,940
76,320,402
Employee benefit payables
22,731,688
14,232,719
Other payables
-Payables to related parties
19
118,479,849
-
-Other payables to non-related parties
68,125,653
44,321,510
Deferred income
6,571,664
7,556,409
Current income tax liabilities
17
-
517,434
Short-term provisions
-Short-term provisions for employment
9
54,223,714
43,561,603
benefits
-Othershort-term provisions
9
17,862,260
18,481,397
Other short-term liabilities
74,128,207
43,699,606
Total Current Liabilities
473,769,753
283,776,854
Non-current liabilities
Long-term lease liabilities
-Lease payables to related parties
4
-
11,589,120
-Lease payables to non-related parties
4
18,785,812
25,621,868
Deferred income
453,694
1,344,059
Long-term provisions
-Long-term provisions for employment
11
62,747,955
58,177,148
benefits
Deferred tax liability
17
63,666,413
60,890,640
Other long-term liabilities
3,602,287
5,051,679
Total Non-Current Liabilities
149,256,161
162,674,514
Total Liabilities
623,025,914
446,451,368
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("
TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
Note
Current Period
Prior Period
references
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
EQUITY
Total Equity
781,597,328
883,661,014
Equity attributable to
784,827,575
887,685,118
Equity holders of the parent company
Share capital
Inflation adjustment to share capital Share premiums (discounts)
Other comprehensive income and expenses that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Gain (loss) on revaluation of property
Gain (loss) on remeasurement of
defined benefit plans
Other comprehensive income and expenses that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences Restricted reserves
Retained earnings/Accumulated deficit Net profit (loss) for the period
12
592,000,000
592,000,000
12
77,198,813
77,198,813
76,944
76,944
12
543,697,494
543,697,494
12
(25,908,521)
(25,908,521)
12
99,595,439
76,135,841
12
117,176,268
117,176,268
(492,691,721)
(547,909,813)
(126,317,141)
55,218,092
Non-controlling interests
(3,230,247)
(4,024,104)
Total Liabilities and Equity
1,404,623,242
1,330,112,382
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the period ended 30 June 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors on 18 August 2022.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements,
3
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD 1 JANUARY- 30 JUNE 2022
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
(Reviewed)
(Not Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
(Not Reviewed)
Current Period
Current Period
Prior Period
Prior Period
Note
1 January -
1 April -
1 January -
1 April -
Ref.
30 June 2022
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
30 June 2021
Sales
13
229,997,234
121,978,902
153,642,810
74,273,972
Cost of sales (-)
13
(254,099,133)
(135,708,971)
(158,357,457)
(83,136,383)
Gross profit (loss)
(24,101,899)
(13,730,069)
(4,714,647)
(8,862,411)
General administrative expenses (-)
(47,863,601)
(16,031,004)
(44,253,637)
(21,720,127)
Marketing expenses (-)
(38,407,638)
(24,155,046)
(34,718,172)
(19,289,950)
Other operating income
29,921,162
18,559,152
52,475,532
21,147,045
Other operating expenses (-)
(25,035,778)
(20,147,440)
(18,962,094)
(11,098,466)
Operating profit (loss)
(105,487,754)
(55,504,407)
(50,173,018)
(39,823,909)
Income from investing activities
14
2,426,851
1,038,921
3,464,820
2,114,486
Expenses from investing activities (-)
15
(1,411,453)
(732,763)
(71,755)
-
Operating profit (loss) before finance income
(104,472,356)
(55,198,249)
(46,779,953)
(37,709,423)
(expense)
Finance expenses (-)
16
(14,438,278)
(5,021,041)
(3,274,422)
(1,268,927)
Profit (loss) before tax from continuing
(118,910,634)
(60,219,290)
(50,054,375)
(38,978,350)
operations
Tax income (expense) of continuing operations
314,051
(2,036,727)
797,117
(373,175)
Current tax income (expense)
17
-
472,118
(194,593)
(102,834)
Deferred tax income (expense)
17
314,051
(2,508,845)
991,710
(270,341)
Profit (loss) for the period from continuing
(118,596,583)
(62,256,017)
(49,257,258)
(39,351,525)
operations
Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued
(7,933,768)
(2,695,612)
(538,761)
2,964,093
operations
Net profit (loss) for the period
(126,530,351)
(64,951,629)
(49,796,019)
(36,387,432)
Allocation of net profit (loss) for the period
Attributable to non-controlling interests
(213,210)
(69,764)
(132,376)
341,627
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
(126,317,141)
(64,881,865)
(49,663,643)
(36,729,059)
company
Loss per share (TRY)
Attributable to shareholders of the parent
(0.2134)
(0.1096)
(0.0839)
(0.0620)
company (losses)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
HÜRRİYET GAZETECİLİK VE MATBAACILIK A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD 1 JANUARY- 30 JUNE 2022
(Amounts expressed in Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated.)
(Reviewed)
(Not Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
(Not Reviewed)
Current Period
Current Period
Prior Period
Prior Period
Note
1 January -
1 April -
1 January -
1 April -
Ref.
30 June 2022
30 June 2022
30 June 2021
30 June 2021
Other comprehensive income statement
Net profit (loss) for the period
(126,530,351)
(64,951,629)
(49,796,019)
(36,387,432)
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income (expense) that
will not be subsequently reclassified to profit
and loss
- Gain (loss) on revaluation of property
-
-
-
-
- Gain (loss) on revaluation for defined
-
-
-
-
benefits
Taxes related to other comprehensive
income (expense) that will not be
subsequently reclassified to profit and loss
Gain (loss) on revaluation of property, tax effect
Gain (loss) on revaluation for defined benefits, tax effect
Other comprehensive Income (expense) that will be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss
- Currency translation differences
24,466,665
13,686,714
(14,149,131)
(7,099,281)
Other comprehensive income (expense)
24,466,665
13,686,714
(14,149,131)
(7,099,281)
Total comprehensive income (expense)
(102,063,686)
(51,264,915)
(63,945,150)
(43,486,713)
Allocation of total comprehensive
Income (expense)
Attributable to non-controlling
793,857
(68,835)
(880,742)
(308,063)
interests
Attributable to shareholders
(102,857,543)
(51,196,080)
(63,064,408)
(43,178,650)
of the parent company
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Hürriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik AS published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:33:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HÜRRIYET GAZETECILIK VE MATBAACILIK A.S.
Sales 2021
351 M
19,4 M
19,4 M
Net income 2021
55,2 M
3,05 M
3,05 M
Net Debt 2021
55,9 M
3,09 M
3,09 M
P/E ratio 2021
19,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 160 M
64,2 M
64,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,02x
EV / Sales 2021
3,16x
Nbr of Employees
1 340
Free-Float
18,8%
Chart HÜRRIYET GAZETECILIK VE MATBAACILIK A.S.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.