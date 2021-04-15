Huscoke : INSIDE INFORMATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Huscoke Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference are made to the announcements of the Company dated 16 November 2020, 9 December 2020 and 28 December 2020 in relation to the government policy to shut-down all furnaces with coking chambers that have heights of less than 4.3 metres inside the Xiaoyi City, Shanxi Province (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Board would like to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, on 15 April 2021 (after trading hours), the Board was informed by GRG Huscoke that it has received a notification from the government authority of Xiaoyi City that 50% of the production capacity of GRG Huscoke's 4.3-meter Coking Furnace must be initiated the safety Shut-down procedure in accordance with government requirements.

The Board was also informed by GRG Huscoke that the plan for Shut-down operation implementation and immediate actions have been refining in accordance with the requirements of the document. It is carrying out the Shut-down work under the premise of ensuring safety and environmental protection.

The Company will keep assessing and monitoring the impact after the Shut-down and has been devising viable development strategies to mitigate the relevant impact, and the Company will further disclose and provide further updates on relevant measure and business development strategies to the shareholders of the Company and the market as and when appropriate.