MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Huscoke Holdings Limited    704   BMG4709B1129

HUSCOKE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(704)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/14
0.305 HKD   0.00%
Huscoke : INSIDE INFORMATION

04/15/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Huscoke Holdings Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference are made to the announcements of the Company dated 16 November 2020, 9 December 2020 and 28 December 2020 in relation to the government policy to shut-down all furnaces with coking chambers that have heights of less than 4.3 metres inside the Xiaoyi City, Shanxi Province (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Board would like to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, on 15 April 2021 (after trading hours), the Board was informed by GRG Huscoke that it has received a notification from the government authority of Xiaoyi City that 50% of the production capacity of GRG Huscoke's 4.3-meter Coking Furnace must be initiated the safety Shut-down procedure in accordance with government requirements.

The Board was also informed by GRG Huscoke that the plan for Shut-down operation implementation and immediate actions have been refining in accordance with the requirements of the document. It is carrying out the Shut-down work under the premise of ensuring safety and environmental protection.

The Company will keep assessing and monitoring the impact after the Shut-down and has been devising viable development strategies to mitigate the relevant impact, and the Company will further disclose and provide further updates on relevant measure and business development strategies to the shareholders of the Company and the market as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 29 March 2021, and will remain suspended until further notice pending the release of an announcement relating to a very substantial transaction.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Huscoke Holdings Limited

Au Wing Sze

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhao Xu Guang (Chairman), and Mr. Wang Yijun as executive Directors; Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick, Mr. Huang Man Yem and Mr. Jiang Jiansheng as non-executive Directors; Mr. Lam Hoy Lee, Laurie, Mr. To Wing Tim, Paddy and Dr. Wang Wei Hsin as independent non-executive Directors.

Huscoke Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 177 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2020 -337 M -43,3 M -43,3 M
Net Debt 2020 192 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 87,6 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 43,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xu Guang Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hoy Lee Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Tim To Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Hsin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Siu Hung Wong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUSCOKE HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.89%11
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED12.47%56 463
GLENCORE PLC29.83%55 264
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED18.09%16 377
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED63.95%10 906
COAL INDIA LIMITED-5.54%10 503
