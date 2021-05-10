Huscoke : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

publish all outstanding financial results required under the Listing Rules and address any audit modifications;

conduct an appropriate investigation into the Possible Loan, assess the impact on the

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that on 7 May 2021, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange in which the following resumption guidance (the ''Resumption Guidance'') was set out for the Company to:

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 25 March 2021 and 31 March 2021 in relation to, among other things, the delay in publication of audited annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the announcement of the Company dated 26 April 2021, in relation to, among other things, the Possible Loan (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

This announcement is made by Huscoke Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

demonstrate the Company's compliance with Rule 13.24; and inform the market of all material information for the Company's shareholders and investors to appraise the Company's position.

The Stock Exchange stated that the Company must remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction before trading in its securities is allowed to resume. For this purpose, the Company has the primary responsibility to devise its action plan for resumption. The Stock Exchange also indicated that it might modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 28 September 2022. If the Company fails to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension, fulfill the Resumption Guidance and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction, and resume trading in its shares by 28 September 2022, the Listing Division will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. Under Rules 6.01 and

6.10 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange also has the right to impose a shorter specific remedial period, where appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 29 March 2021, and will remain suspended until further notice.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to keep the Company's shareholders and potential investors informed of the status and development of the Company as and when appropriate, as well as publish quarterly updates on its development pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Huscoke Holdings Limited

Au Wing Sze

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhao Xu Guang (Chairman), and Mr. Wang Yijun as executive Directors; Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick, Mr. Huang Man Yem and Mr. Jiang Jiansheng as non-executive Directors; Mr. Lam Hoy Lee, Laurie, Mr. To Wing Tim, Paddy and Dr. Wang Wei Hsin as independent non-executive Directors.