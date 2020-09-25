Log in
HUSKY ENERGY INC.

Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/25 02:03:20 pm
3.085 CAD   -3.59%
Canadian government commits C$320 mln to aid offshore oil industry

09/25/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada will spend C$320 million ($238.56 million) to support its offshore oil industry, which has struggled as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions reduced demand, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Friday.

O'Regan said in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, that the funds are intended to support jobs, and could be used for maintenance, upgrades and environmental services.

The money falls short of requests from the industry, which included a government stake in a major project, tax credits and investment incentives.

Newfoundland and Labrador is the third-largest oil-producing province in Canada, producing 5% of the country's crude in 2018. Low oil prices have forced producers to cut spending and output globally.

The province, whose economy depends on oil, its fishery and tourism, has the country's highest unemployment rate.

Husky Energy said this month it would review its West White Rose offshore Newfoundland project, following the suspension of major construction because of the pandemic.

Husky has asked the federal and provincial governments to buy a stake in the project.

Newfoundland and Labrador has four offshore developments, owned by groups of owners, including Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Suncor Energy, Husky Energy and Equinor. ($1 = 1.3414 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.56% 71.58 Delayed Quote.-40.42%
EQUINOR ASA 0.33% 138.55 Delayed Quote.-21.31%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.61% 34.57 Delayed Quote.-50.82%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -3.59% 3.085 Delayed Quote.-69.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 41.86 Delayed Quote.-37.14%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.87% 16.57 Delayed Quote.-59.94%
WTI -0.07% 40.185 Delayed Quote.-34.31%
Financials
Sales 2020 14 338 M 10 692 M 10 692 M
Net income 2020 -1 640 M -1 223 M -1 223 M
Net Debt 2020 5 997 M 4 472 M 4 472 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,43x
Yield 2020 6,77%
Capitalization 3 216 M 2 401 M 2 398 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 802
Free-Float 29,3%
