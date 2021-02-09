Husky Energy : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 40-F) 02/09/2021 | 03:59pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Disclosure about Oil and Gas Producing Activities - Accounting Standards Codification 932, 'Extractive Activities - Oil and Gas' (unaudited) The following unaudited supplemental information on oil and gas exploration and production activities for 2020 and 2019 have been prepared in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 932, 'Extractive Activities - Oil and Gas': Oil and Gas Reserves Proved oil and gas reserves are those quantities of oil and gas which, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be economically producible from a given date forward, from known reservoirs, and under existing economic conditions, operating methods, and government regulations. Proved developed oil and gas reserves are proved reserves that can be expected to be recovered: (i) through existing wells with existing equipment and operating methods or in which the cost of the required equipment is relatively minor compared to the cost of a new well; and (ii) through installed extraction equipment and infrastructure operational at the time of the reserves estimate if the extraction is by means not involving a well. Proved undeveloped oil and gas reserves are proved reserves that are expected to be recovered from new wells on undrilled acreage, or from existing wells where a relatively major expenditure is required for recompletion. Canadian provincial royalties are determined based on a graduated percentage scale, which varies with prices and production volumes. Canadian reserves, as presented on a net basis, assume prices and royalty rates in existence at the time the estimates were made, and Husky's estimate of future production volumes. Future fluctuations in prices, production rates, or changes in political or regulatory environments could cause Husky's share of future production from Canadian reserves to be materially different from that presented. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, no major discovery or other favourable or adverse event is believed to have caused a material change in the estimates of developed or undeveloped reserves as of that date. Note that the numbers in each column of the tables throughout this exhibit may not add due to rounding. Results of Operations for Producing Activities(1)(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 ($ millions) Canada China Indonesia(2) Total Revenues, net of Royalties 1,867 1,110 156 3,133 Production and Operating Expenses 1,247 78 26 1,351 Depreciation, Depletion, Amortization & Impairment 7,032 349 48 7,429 Exploration & Evaluation Expenses 663 16 3 682 Earnings (Loss) Before Taxes (7,075 ) 667 79 (6,329 ) Income Taxes Expense (Recovery) (1,708 ) 167 32 (1,509 ) Results of Operations (5,367 ) 500 47 (4,820 ) Year Ended December 31, 2019 ($ millions) Canada China Indonesia(2) Total Revenues, net of Royalties 3,476 998 172 4,646 Production and Operating Expenses 1,548 72 24 1,644 Depreciation, Depletion, Amortization & Impairment 3,987 325 46 4,358 Exploration & Evaluation Expenses 504 43 5 552 Earnings (Loss) Before Taxes (2,563 ) 558 97 (1,908 ) Income Taxes Expense (Recovery) (619 ) 139 39 (441 ) Results of Operations (1,944 ) 419 58 (1,467 ) 1. The costs in this schedule exclude corporate overhead, interest expense and other operating costs, which are not directly related to producing activities. 2. Revenue and expenses related to the Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd. joint venture are accounted for under the equity method for consolidated financial statement purposes. Costs Incurred in Oil and Gas Property Acquisition, Exploration and Development Activities (unaudited) ($ millions) Canada China Indonesia(1) Total 2020 Property Acquisition Unproved 1 - - 1 Proved - - - - Exploration 4 3 - 7 Development 930 161 3 1,094 Total Costs Incurred 935 164 3 1,102 2019 Property Acquisition Unproved - - - - Proved 6 - - 6 Exploration 84 9 - 93 Development 2,421 342 1 2,764 Total Costs Incurred 2,511 351 1 2,736 1. Capital expenditures related to the Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd. joint venture are accounted for under the equity method for consolidated financial statement purposes. Acquisition costs include costs incurred to purchase, lease or otherwise acquire oil and gas properties. Exploration costs include the costs of geological and geophysical activity, retaining undeveloped properties and drilling and equipping exploration wells. Development costs include the costs of (i) drilling and equipping development wells and (ii) facilities to extract, treat, gather and store oil and gas. Exploration and development costs include administrative costs and depreciation of support equipment directly associated with these activities. Capitalized Costs Relating to Oil and Gas Producing Activities (unaudited) ($ millions) Canada China Indonesia(1) Total 2020 Proved Properties(2) 42,033 5,213 832 48,078 Unproved Properties - 46 9 55 42,033 5,259 841 48,133 Accumulated DD&A, including impairments (36,264 ) (2,475 ) (145 ) (38,884 ) Net Capitalized Costs 5,769 2,784 696 9,249 2019 Proved Properties(2) 42,313 5,115 843 48,271 Unproved Properties 599 44 9 652 42,912 5,159 852 48,923 Accumulated DD&A, including impairments (29,503 ) (2,174 ) (101 ) (31,778 ) Net Capitalized Costs 13,409 2,985 751 17,145 (1) Capital expenditures related to the Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd. joint venture are accounted for under the equity method for consolidated financial statement purposes. (2) Capitalized costs related to proved properties include ARO costs. The gross ARO for the years presented were as follows: Oil and Gas Reserve Information In Canada, Husky's proved crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves are located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and offshore East Coast of Canada. Husky's international proved reserves are located in China and Indonesia.

Oil Bitumen NGL Conventional Natural Gas Reserves (mmbbls) (mmbbls) (mmbbls) (bcf) (mmbbls) (mmbbls) (mmbbls) (bcf) Net Proved Reserves(1)(2)(3)(4) End of Year 2017 167 717 32 1,063 - - 13 378 Revisions (18 ) (360 ) (3 ) (322 ) - - 2 41 Purchases - 2 - 8 - - - - Sales (1 ) - - (2 ) - - - - Improved Recovery 8 62 - - - - - - Discoveries and Extensions 5 11 6 206 - - 6 150 Production (22 ) (42 ) (4 ) (97 ) - - (3 ) (63 ) End of Year 2018 139 390 31 856 - - 18 506 Revisions 5 434 1 (225 ) - - - - Purchases - - - 1 - - - - Sales - - - - - - - - Improved Recovery 2 94 - 2 - - - - Discoveries and Extensions 6 - 18 134 - - 1 27 Production (18 ) (45 ) (4 ) (103 ) - - (3 ) (59 ) End of Year 2019 134 873 46 665 - - 16 474 Revisions (86 ) (464 ) (23 ) (130 ) - - 4 68 Purchases - - - - - - - - Sales - - - (9 ) - - - - Improved Recovery - 2 - 4 - - - - Discoveries and Extensions 3 - 1 80 - - - - Production (16 ) (42 ) (4 ) (93 ) - - (3 ) (69 ) End of Year 2020 35 369 20 517 - - 17 473 Net Proved Developed Reserves(1)(2)(3)(4) End of Year 2017 110 154 28 735 - - 13 378 End of Year 2018 74 90 27 541 - - 12 356 End of Year 2019 72 153 30 566 - - 10 317 End of Year 2020 34 111 17 444 - - 17 473 Net Proved Undeveloped Reserves(1)(2)(3)(4) End of Year 2017 57 563 4 328 - - - - End of Year 2018 65 300 4 315 - - 6 150 End of Year 2019 62 720 16 99 - - 6 157 End of Year 2020 1 258 3 73 - - - - Indonesia(5) Total(6) Crude Oil Bitumen NGL Conventional Natural Gas Crude Oil Bitumen NGL Conventional Natural Gas Total Company Reserves (mmbbls) (mmbbls) (mmbbls) (bcf) (mmbbls) (mmbbls) (mmbbls) (bcf) (mmboe) Net Proved Reserves(1)(2)(3)(4) End of Year 2017 - - 5 185 167 717 50 1,626 1,205 Revisions - - 1 5 (18 ) (360 ) - (276 ) (425 ) Purchases - - - - - 2 - 8 4 Sales - - - - (1 ) - - (2 ) (1 ) Improved Recovery - - - - 8 62 - - 70 Discoveries and Extensions - - - - 5 11 12 356 87 Production - - (1 ) (10 ) (22 ) (42 ) (8 ) (170 ) (100 ) End of Year 2018 - - 5 180 139 390 54 1,542 840 Revisions - - - (1 ) 5 434 1 (226 ) 402 Purchases - - - - - - - 1 - Sales - - - - - - - - - Improved Recovery - - - - 2 94 - 2 96 Discoveries and Extensions - - - - 6 - 19 161 52 Production - - (1 ) (11 ) (18 ) (45 ) (8 ) (173 ) (99 ) End of Year 2019 - - 4 168 134 873 66 1,307 1,291 Revisions - - - (23 ) (86 ) (464 ) (19 ) (85 ) (584 ) Purchases - - - - - - - - - Sales - - - - - - - (9 ) (2 ) Improved Recovery - - - - - 2 - 4 3 Discoveries and Extensions - - - - 3 - 1 80 18 Production - - (1 ) (12 ) (16 ) (42 ) (8 ) (174 ) (95 ) End of Year 2020 - - 3 133 35 369 40 1,123 631 Net Proved Developed Reserves(1)(2)(3)(4) End of Year 2017 - - 5 117 110 154 47 1,230 516 End of Year 2018 - - 5 110 74 90 44 1,007 376 End of Year 2019 - - 4 102 72 153 44 985 434 End of Year 2020 - - 3 89 34 111 37 1,006 350 Net Proved Undeveloped Reserves(1)(2)(3)(4) End of Year 2017 - - - 68 57 563 3 396 689 End of Year 2018 - - - 70 65 300 10 535 464 End of Year 2019 - - - 66 62 720 22 322 857 End of Year 2020 - - - 44 1 258 3 117 281 (1) Net reserves are the Company's lessor royalty, overriding royalty and working interest share of the gross remaining reserves, after deduction of any crown, freehold and overriding royalties. Such royalties are subject to change by legislation or regulation and can also vary depending on production rates, selling prices and timing of initial production. (2) Reserves are the estimated remaining quantities of oil and gas and related substances anticipated to be economically producible, as of a given date, by application of development projects to known accumulations. (3) Proved oil and gas reserves are those quantities of oil and gas which, by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be economically producible from a given date forward, from known reservoirs, and under existing economic conditions, operating methods and government regulations. (4) Proved developed oil and gas reserves are proved reserves that can be expected to be recovered: (i) through existing wells with existing equipment and operating methods or in which the cost of the required equipment is relatively minor compared to the cost of a new well; and (ii) through installed extraction equipment and infrastructure operational at the time of the reserves estimate if the extraction is by means not involving a well. Proved undeveloped oil and gas reserves are proved reserves that are expected to be recovered from new wells on undrilled acreage, or from existing wells where a relatively major expenditure is required for recompletion. (5) Husky's beneficial interest in Indonesia and the Madura Strait Block is held by way of a 40% interest in Husky - CNOOC Madura Limited ('HCML'), an entity that is party to a PSC with the Government of Indonesia. Husky has entered into a unanimous shareholder agreement dated April 8, 2008 with the other shareholders of HCML that provides for joint control of HCML. International Financial Reporting Standard 11, 'Joint Arrangements' ('IFRS 11'), requires Husky to follow the equity method of accounting for its investment in the Madura Strait Block. IFRS 11 focuses on the legal form of the corporate structure in which Husky's Madura assets are held. Husky holds its interest in the Madura Strait Block through HCML and accordingly is required to use the equity method to account for this interest. As a consequence, Husky has disclosed Indonesia as a separate entity in the above disclosure because the Madura Strait Block is accounted for by the equity method of accounting. (6) Changes resulted primarily from net negative revisions associated with significantly lower oil prices in North America, bitumen reserves in Sunrise Energy Project (they were uneconomic in 2018 and economic in 2017 and 2019) and three existing thermal projects which became uneconomic under SEC price forecasts as of December 31, 2020 and account for a majority of the revisions in 2020. Total discoveries and extensions are associated with Western Canada conventional natural gas including new locations and cold heavy oil production mainly from new drills. Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows Relating to Proved Oil and Gas Reserves (unaudited) The following information has been developed utilizing procedures prescribed by FASB Accounting Standards Codification 932, 'Extractive Activities - Oil and Gas' and is based on crude oil and conventional natural gas reserve and production volumes estimated by the Company's reserves evaluation staff. It may be useful for certain comparison purposes, but should not be solely relied upon in evaluating Husky or its performance. Further, information contained in the following table should not be considered as representative of realistic assessments of future cash flows, nor should the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows be viewed as representative of the current value of Husky's reserves. The future cash flows presented below are based on average sales prices and cost rates, and statutory income tax rates in existence as of the date of the projections. It is expected that material revisions to some estimates of crude oil and conventional natural gas reserves may occur in the future, development and production of the reserves may occur in periods other than those assumed, and actual prices realized and costs incurred may vary significantly from those used. Management does not rely upon the following information in making investment and operating decisions. Such decisions are based upon a wide range of factors, including estimates of probable as well as proved reserves, and varying price and cost assumptions considered more representative of a range of possible economic conditions that may be anticipated. The computation of the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to proved oil and gas reserves at December 31, 2020 was based on the New York Mercantile Exchange 2020 average natural gas cash market price of U.S. $1.98/mmbtu (2019 average - U.S. $2.58/mmbtu; 2018 average - U.S. $3.10/mmbtu) and on crude oil prices computed with reference to the 2020 average WTI spot price of U.S. $39.77/bbl (2019 average - U.S. $55.73/bbl; 2018 average - U.S. $65.55/bbl). Natural gas prices for China and Indonesia reserves are based on various Gas Sales Agreements. Standardized Measure Canada (1) China (1) Indonesia (1) Total (1) (unaudited) ($ millions) 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Future Cash Inflows 10,960 47,434 25,377 6,144 6,995 6,465 1,609 2,023 1,592 18,713 56,452 33,434 Future Production Costs 8,387 20,722 11,938 1,245 1,055 729 840 964 782 10,472 22,741 13,449 Future Development Costs 6,142 15,291 10,922 151 550 557 64 83 71 6,357 15,924 11,550 Future Income Taxes (934 ) 2,920 697 1,189 1,352 1,297 226 253 178 481 4,525 2,172 Future Net Cash Flows (2,635 ) 8,501 1,820 3,559 4,038 3,882 479 723 561 1,403 13,262 6,263 Annual 10% Discount Factor (1,901 ) 4,797 505 971 1,282 1,392 130 214 153 (800 ) 6,293 2,050 Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows (734 ) 3,704 1,315 2,588 2,756 2,490 349 509 408 2,203 6,969 4,213 (1) The schedules above are calculated using the average of first day of the month prices and year-end costs, statutory income tax rates and existing proved oil and gas reserves for 2018, 2019 and 2020. The value of exploration properties and probable reserves, future exploration costs, future change in oil and gas prices and in production and development costs are excluded. Natural gas prices for China and Indonesia reserves are based on various Gas Sales Agreements. Changes in Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows Relating to Proved Oil and Gas Reserves (unaudited) Canada (1) China (1) Indonesia (1) Total (1) ($ millions) 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Future discounted net cash flows at beginning of year 3,704 1,315 2,783 2,756 2,490 2,642 509 408 522 6,969 4,213 5,947 Sales and transfer, net of production costs (608 ) (1,835 ) (1,488 ) (1,029 ) (922 ) (1,025 ) (131 ) (148 ) (146 ) (1,768 ) (2,905 ) (2,659 ) Net change in sales and transfer prices, net of production costs (9,793 ) 1,251 (1,730 ) (576 ) 550 (183 ) (21 ) 288 (114 ) (10,390 ) 2,089 (2,027 ) Development cost incurred that reduced Future develop. costs 673 2,421 2,256 121 342 150 3 1 23 797 2,764 2,429 Changes in estimated future development costs 4,846 (2,883 ) (1,398 ) 272 (286 ) (474 ) 19 (5 ) (6 ) 5,137 (3,174 ) (1,878 ) Extensions, discoveries and improved recovery, net of related costs 123 1,795 1,261 - 163 841 - - - 123 1,958 2,102 Revisions of quantity estimates (711 ) 2,617 (648 ) 540 19 299 (83 ) (6 ) 16 (254 ) 2,630 (333 ) Accretion of discount 580 280 414 316 290 284 62 49 61 958 619 759 Sale of reserves in place (12 ) - (5 ) - - - - - - (12 ) - (5 ) Purchase of reserves in place - - 30 - - - - - - - - 30 Changes in timing of future net cash flows and other (1,399 ) (526 ) (705 ) 90 194 (164 ) (17 ) (32 ) 14 (1,326 ) (364 ) (855 ) Net change in income taxes 1,863 (731 ) 545 98 (84 ) 120 8 (46 ) 38 1,969 (861 ) 703 Net Increase (Decrease) (4,438 ) 2,389 (1,468 ) (168 ) 266 (152 ) (160 ) 101 (114 ) (4,766 ) 2,756 (1,734 ) End of Year (734 ) 3,704 1,315 2,588 2,756 2,490 349 509 408 2,203 6,969 4,213 (1) The schedules above are calculated using the average of first day of the month prices and year-end costs, statutory income tax rates and existing proved oil and gas reserves for 2018, 2019, and 2020. Natural gas prices for China and Indonesia reserves are based on various Gas Sales Agreements. The value of exploration properties and probable reserves, future exploration costs, future changes in oil and gas prices and in production and development costs are excluded.

