Husky Energy : Fact Sheet

FACT SHEET
October 25, 2020
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
BENEFITS OF COMBINATION
Annual
Free funds flow WTI
Cash flow savings
Accelerated path to
synergies
break-even of US
~$600
<2x net debt
$1.2
$36/bbl
million
to EBITDA
billion
in 2021
within 24 months
TRANSACTION HIGLIGHTS
Accretive to all shareholders on cash flow and free funds flow per share
Anticipated annual run rate synergies of $1.2 billion, largely achieved within the first year, independent of commodity prices
Expected free funds flow break-even at West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pricing of US$36 per barrel (bbl) in 2021, and at less than WTI US$33/bbl by 2023
Low exposure to Western Canadian Select (WCS) locational differential risk while maintaining healthy exposure to global commodity prices
Increased and more stable cash flows support investment grade credit profile
Net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDAratio of less than 2x expected to be achieved in 2022
Anticipated quarterly dividend of $0.0175 per share (upon Board approval) and positioned for consistent growth
Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share
AN INTEGRATED OIL & NATURAL GAS LEADER - KEY FACTS
Standalone
Standalone
Pro forma
Cenovus
1
Husky
1
company
1
Production (BOE/d)
~475,000
~275,000
~750,000
Upgrading & refining capacity (BOE/d)
~250,000
410,000
~660,000
2P reserves (mmBOE)
~7,000
~2,000
~9,000
Takeaway capacity from Alberta (bbls/d)
Current pipelines
~135,000
~130,000
~265,000
Planned pipelines/expansions
~275,000
~30,000
~305,000
Crude oil storage (mmbbls)
~10
~6
~16
Sustaining capital ($billion per year)
1.2
1.8
2.4
Commitment to ESG leadership
Ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050; specific
ESG targets and plan to be announced post close
1 Based on year-to-date production.
ADVISORIES
This Fact Sheet contains forward-looking information that is subject to risks and assumptions. For more information, please refer the advisory of the news release dated October 25, 2020.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.