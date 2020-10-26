Log in
HUSKY ENERGY INC.

(HSE)
Husky Energy : Fact Sheet

10/26/2020 | 05:15am EDT

FACT SHEET

October 25, 2020

Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader

CONTACTS

Cenovus

Investor Relations Sherry Wendt, Director, Investor Relations

403-766-7711

Media Relations Reg Curren, Senior Advisor, Media Relations 403-766-7751

cenovus.com

Husky

Investor Relations Leo Villegas, Director, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Media Relations Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services

403-298-7088

huskyenergy.com

BENEFITS OF COMBINATION

Annual

Free funds flow WTI

Cash flow savings

Accelerated path to

synergies

break-even of US

~$600

<2x net debt

$1.2

$36/bbl

million

to EBITDA

billion

in 2021

within 24 months

TRANSACTION HIGLIGHTS

  • Accretive to all shareholders on cash flow and free funds flow per share
  • Anticipated annual run rate synergies of $1.2 billion, largely achieved within the first year, independent of commodity prices
  • Expected free funds flow break-even at West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pricing of US$36 per barrel (bbl) in 2021, and at less than WTI US$33/bbl by 2023
  • Low exposure to Western Canadian Select (WCS) locational differential risk while maintaining healthy exposure to global commodity prices
  • Increased and more stable cash flows support investment grade credit profile
  • Net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDAratio of less than 2x expected to be achieved in 2022
  • Anticipated quarterly dividend of $0.0175 per share (upon Board approval) and positioned for consistent growth
  • Husky shareholders will receive 0.7845 of a Cenovus share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share

AN INTEGRATED OIL & NATURAL GAS LEADER - KEY FACTS

Standalone

Standalone

Pro forma

Cenovus1

Husky1

company1

Production (BOE/d)

~475,000

~275,000

~750,000

Upgrading & refining capacity (BOE/d)

~250,000

410,000

~660,000

2P reserves (mmBOE)

~7,000

~2,000

~9,000

Takeaway capacity from Alberta (bbls/d)

Current pipelines

~135,000

~130,000

~265,000

Planned pipelines/expansions

~275,000

~30,000

~305,000

Crude oil storage (mmbbls)

~10

~6

~16

Sustaining capital ($billion per year)

1.2

1.8

2.4

Commitment to ESG leadership

Ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050; specific

ESG targets and plan to be announced post close

1 Based on year-to-date production.

ADVISORIES

This Fact Sheet contains forward-looking information that is subject to risks and assumptions. For more information, please refer the advisory of the news release dated October 25, 2020.

Disclaimer

Husky Energy Inc. published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:14:05 UTC

