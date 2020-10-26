Husky Energy : Fact Sheet

break-even of US

TRANSACTION HIGLIGHTS

Accretive to all shareholders on cash flow and free funds flow per share

Anticipated annual run rate synergies of $1.2 billion, largely achieved within the first year, independent of commodity prices

Expected free funds flow break-even at West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pricing of US$36 per barrel (bbl) in 2021, and at less than WTI US$33/bbl by 2023

Low exposure to Western Canadian Select (WCS) locational differential risk while maintaining healthy exposure to global commodity prices

Increased and more stable cash flows support investment grade credit profile

Net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of less than 2x expected to be achieved in 2022

Anticipated quarterly dividend of $0.0175 per share (upon Board approval) and positioned for consistent growth