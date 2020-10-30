Limetree Bay CEO to step down, Husky's Rinker will replace

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Limetree Bay Ventures' Chief Executive
Brian Lever will step down in November, Limetree said on Friday,
as the company continues to try to fully restart its St. Croix,
Virgin Islands-based refinery.
Lever will be replaced by former BP and Husky Energy
Inc executive Jeffrey Rinker, who will lead the
company's combined refinery and terminal organizations. Lever
will remain with Limetree through the end of November.
The Limetree Bay refinery was expected to be fully
operational by the end of 2019 after being idled for several
years, but the restart encountered a series of operational
delays and adverse market conditions brought about by the
coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year private equity group EIG took majority
control of Limetree Bay Ventures, the parent of the refinery and
nearby oil terminal.
"As we approached completion of the restart project, Brian
and the Board agreed that it was a natural time to transition
leadership to a long-term CEO," R. Blair Thomas, Limetree's
board chairman and CEO of EIG, said in a statement.
Rinker had been executive vice president of downstream and
midstream at Husky Energy since earlier this year, according to
his company biography. Cenovus announced its intent to acquire
Husky Energy earlier this week.
Rinker previously worked at Austrian integrated oil company
OMV and spent 16 years at BP in a variety of managerial and
downstream roles.
Limetree owners EIG Global Energy Partners and Arclight
Capital Partners embarked on the Limetree Bay refinery overhaul
in expectation of a surge in demand for marine fuels that comply
with new maritime rules for low sulfur content.
The company initially hoped to tap rising demand for
low-sulfur fuels and markets in Latin American and Caribbean.
