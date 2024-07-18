Stock HUSQ B HUSQVARNA AB
Husqvarna AB

Equities

HUSQ B

SE0001662230

Appliances, Tools & Housewares

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:25:00 2024-07-18 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
79.96 SEK -13.07% Intraday chart for Husqvarna AB -11.97% -3.62%
05:08pm HUSQVARNA : Disappointing Q2 24 Alphavalue
11:08am Energy leads European shares higher; ECB rate verdict on tap RE
Latest news about Husqvarna AB

HUSQVARNA : Disappointing Q2 24 Alphavalue
Energy leads European shares higher; ECB rate verdict on tap RE
Transcript : Husqvarna AB, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 18, 2024
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Nordea Bank Upgrades Husqvarna to Buy from Hold MT
Atrium Ljungberg Leases Office Space for Husqvarna's New Head Office MT
Husqvarna Lands Groundskeeping Partnership Deal with Liverpool Football Club MT
Husqvarna and Liverpool Football Club Break New Ground with Unique Global Partnership CI
Husqvarna Group Announces Executive Changes CI
HUSQVARNA : Positive recommendation despite the uncertain environment in 2024 Alphavalue
HUSQVARNA : Mixed Q1 24 Alphavalue
Transcript : Husqvarna AB, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 24, 2024
U.S. Futures, European Stocks Mixed DJ
Garden gear maker Husqvarna Q1 EBIT drops on "cautious" start RE
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Husqvarna Appoints New Deputy Chair MT
Husqvarna AB Appoints Torbjörn Lööf as Deputy Chair of the Board CI
Husqvarna AB Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2023, Payable on April 25, 2024 and October 25, 2024 Respectively CI
Husqvarna AB Approves the Appointment of Pavel Hajman as Board Member CI
Husqvarna Announces Executive Changes CI
Husqvarna Launches Another Game-Changing Innovation in Chainsaws CI
Husqvarna Group Expands Virtual Boundary Robotic Lawn Mower Range to Medium-Sized Gardens CI
Husqvarna AB Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year 2023, Payable on April 25, 2024 and October 25, 2024 Respectively CI
Husqvarna Group to Buy Smart Irrigation Management Group ETwater MT
Husqvarna Issues SEK1.75 Billion Green Bond MT

Company Profile

Husqvarna AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of outdoor power products, consumer watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for construction and stone industries. The Companyâs product offering includes robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Companyâs operations are divided into three business areas: the Europe and Asia/Pacific business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers in Europe and Asia/Pacific; the Americas business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers on the American continents, and the Construction business area sells light construction products for cutting, drilling, polishing and demolition of hard materials. The Companyâ subsidiaries include, among others, Husqvarna Australia Pty. Limited, Husqvarna Finance Belgium SA, Husqvarna Belgium SA and Koubachi AG.
Sector
Appliances, Tools & Housewares
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Husqvarna AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
91.98 SEK
Average target price
92.14 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+0.18%
