Husqvarna AB

Equities

HUSQ B

SE0001662230

Appliances, Tools & Housewares

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
 11:29:45 2024-02-02 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
83.4 SEK +2.01% Intraday chart for Husqvarna AB +2.99% +0.51%
HUSQVARNA : Honourable results in a complicated environment Alphavalue
Husqvarna AB Announces Pär Åström to Leave Husqvarna Group, Effective June 30, 2024 CI
Latest news about Husqvarna AB

HUSQVARNA : Honourable results in a complicated environment Alphavalue
Husqvarna AB Announces Pär Åström to Leave Husqvarna Group, Effective June 30, 2024 CI
Husqvarna Group Expands its Max Battery Series Product Line with Attachment-Capable Powerhead that Offers More Than Fifteen Tools in One CI
Husqvarna Group Establishes International Advisory Board of Biodiversity Experts CI
HCL Technologies Clinches Five-Year IT Transformation Deal from Sweden's Husqvarna Group MT
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters (Nov. 3) RE
Husqvarna Group Launches an Innovative Redesign of A Legendary Workhorse CI
Lawnmowers banned in California: which companies will be affected? MT
Husqvarna AB Announces Resignation of Erik Winberg as Executive Vice President Strategy & Innovation, and Member of the Group Management, Effective by December 31, 2023 CI
Husqvarna Group Establishes Network of Mobile Sales and Service Partners for Golf and Sports Turf Industry CI
Husqvarna Launches Pro Insider, an Online Learning Platform That Rewards Its Users CI
Sweden's Electrolux proposes Torbjorn Loof as new chair RE
HUSQVARNA : Production reduced by year-end 2023 Alphavalue
Nordic Shares Closed Down Friday; Tomra Systems Took Biggest Hit DJ
Transcript : Husqvarna AB, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2023
European shares eye sharp weekly loss on geopolitical, rate jitters RE
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Husqvarna AB Announces Nomination Committee CI
Nordic Stocks Rose Friday; Tele2 Series a Climbed Highest DJ
Husqvarna AB Announces Change in Employee Representatives to the Board of Directors CI
HUSQVARNA : Uncertain demand Alphavalue
Husqvarna Names Chief Information Officer MT
European shares gain on boost from Novartis, telecom stocks drag RE
Transcript : Husqvarna AB, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 18, 2023
Sweden's Husqvarna quarterly profit meets view as costs, inventories ease RE

Company Profile

Husqvarna AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of outdoor power products, consumer watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for construction and stone industries. The Company's product offering includes robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Company's operations are divided into three business areas: the Europe and Asia/Pacific business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers in Europe and Asia/Pacific; the Americas business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers on the American continents, and the Construction business area sells light construction products for cutting, drilling, polishing and demolition of hard materials. The Company? subsidiaries include, among others, Husqvarna Australia Pty. Limited, Husqvarna Finance Belgium SA, Husqvarna Belgium SA and Koubachi AG.
Appliances, Tools & Housewares
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Husqvarna AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
81.76 SEK
Average target price
84.67 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+3.56%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

1st Jan change Capi.
HUSQVARNA AB Stock Husqvarna AB
+0.51% 4 479 M $
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Midea Group Co., Ltd.
+6.63% 56 334 M $
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. Stock Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
+6.81% 27 605 M $
SEB S.A. Stock SEB S.A.
-2.74% 6 672 M $
SHARKNINJA, INC. Stock SharkNinja, Inc.
-5.32% 6 653 M $
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.
-6.41% 5 481 M $
DE'LONGHI S.P.A. Stock De'Longhi S.p.A.
-2.82% 4 832 M $
NEWELL BRANDS INC. Stock Newell Brands Inc.
-3.46% 3 508 M $
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
-1.27% 2 805 M $
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED Stock Helen of Troy Limited
-2.75% 2 740 M $
