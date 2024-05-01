Stock HUSQ B HUSQVARNA AB
Husqvarna AB

Equities

HUSQ B

SE0001662230

Appliances, Tools & Housewares

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 06:59:37 2024-04-30 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
90.68 SEK +0.20% Intraday chart for Husqvarna AB +13.15% +9.28%
05:58pm HUSQVARNA : Positive recommendation despite the uncertain environment in 2024 Alphavalue
Apr. 24 HUSQVARNA : Mixed Q1 24 Alphavalue
Latest news about Husqvarna AB

Transcript : Husqvarna AB, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 24, 2024
U.S. Futures, European Stocks Mixed DJ
Garden gear maker Husqvarna Q1 EBIT drops on "cautious" start RE
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Husqvarna Appoints New Deputy Chair MT
Husqvarna AB Appoints Torbjörn Lööf as Deputy Chair of the Board CI
Husqvarna AB Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2023, Payable on April 25, 2024 and October 25, 2024 Respectively CI
Husqvarna AB Approves the Appointment of Pavel Hajman as Board Member CI
Husqvarna Announces Executive Changes CI
Husqvarna Launches Another Game-Changing Innovation in Chainsaws CI
Husqvarna Group Expands Virtual Boundary Robotic Lawn Mower Range to Medium-Sized Gardens CI
Husqvarna AB Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year 2023, Payable on April 25, 2024 and October 25, 2024 Respectively CI
Husqvarna Group to Buy Smart Irrigation Management Group ETwater MT
Husqvarna Issues SEK1.75 Billion Green Bond MT
European companies cut jobs as economy sputters RE
HUSQVARNA : Honourable results in a complicated environment Alphavalue
Transcript : Husqvarna AB, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2024
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Husqvarna AB Announces Pär Åström to Leave Husqvarna Group, Effective June 30, 2024 CI
Husqvarna Group Expands its Max Battery Series Product Line with Attachment-Capable Powerhead that Offers More Than Fifteen Tools in One CI
Husqvarna Group Establishes International Advisory Board of Biodiversity Experts CI
HCL Technologies Clinches Five-Year IT Transformation Deal from Sweden's Husqvarna Group MT

Company Profile

Husqvarna AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of outdoor power products, consumer watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for construction and stone industries. The Companyâs product offering includes robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Companyâs operations are divided into three business areas: the Europe and Asia/Pacific business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers in Europe and Asia/Pacific; the Americas business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers on the American continents, and the Construction business area sells light construction products for cutting, drilling, polishing and demolition of hard materials. The Companyâ subsidiaries include, among others, Husqvarna Australia Pty. Limited, Husqvarna Finance Belgium SA, Husqvarna Belgium SA and Koubachi AG.
Sector
Appliances, Tools & Housewares
Calendar
2024-07-18 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Husqvarna AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
90.68 SEK
Average target price
89.67 SEK
Spread / Average Target
-1.12%
Sector Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares

1st Jan change Capi.
HUSQVARNA AB Stock Husqvarna AB
+9.28% 4.72B
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. Stock Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
+44.10% 36.6B
SHARKNINJA, INC. Stock SharkNinja, Inc.
+25.25% 8.94B
SEB S.A. Stock SEB S.A.
-1.59% 6.55B
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.
+11.11% 6.48B
DE'LONGHI S.P.A. Stock De'Longhi S.p.A.
+1.11% 4.97B
NEWELL BRANDS INC. Stock Newell Brands Inc.
-10.37% 3.3B
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
+2.03% 2.48B
ELECTROLUX AB Stock Electrolux AB
-9.97% 2.4B
BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED Stock Breville Group Limited
-7.71% 2.41B
Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares
