Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Husqvarna AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSQVY   US4481031015

HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)

(HSQVY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:55:32 2023-01-26 pm EST
15.55 USD    0.00%
07:13aHusqvarna Group has been informed that Bosch has agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB
PR
06:01aHusqvarna Group has been informed that Bosch has agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB
AQ
04:41aHusqvarna Surges 13% After Germany's Bosch Agrees to Purchase Minority Stake
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Husqvarna Group has been informed that Bosch has agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB

01/27/2023 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch has issued a press release this morning stating that they have agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB, subject to an approval, and that their shareholding would then amount to roughly 12 percent.

  • We welcome Bosch as a large shareholder in the Husqvarna Group. We have collaborated closely during the development of the Power for All Alliance which is supporting our electrification journey, says Tom Johnstone, Chairman, Board of Directors, Husqvarna Group.

No new shares in Husqvarna AB have been issued.

For additional information, please contact:
Media
Fredrik Henriksson, Vice President Corporate Communications
+46 767 19 59 25
Fredrik.henriksson@husqvarnagroup.com

Investors
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
ir@husqvarnagroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/3704594/1810214.pdf

Husqvarna Group has been informed that Bosch has agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna AB

 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/husqvarna-group-has-been-informed-that-bosch-has-agreed-to-acquire-shares-in-husqvarna-ab-301732340.html

SOURCE Husqvarna Group


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)
07:13aHusqvarna Group has been informed that Bosch has agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna ..
PR
06:01aHusqvarna Group has been informed that Bosch has agreed to acquire shares in Husqvarna ..
AQ
04:41aHusqvarna Surges 13% After Germany's Bosch Agrees to Purchase Minority Stake
MT
04:22aGermany's Bosch to increase stake in Sweden's Husqvarna to 12%
RE
01/24Invitation - presentation of Husqvarna Group's year-end report 2022
AQ
01/20Husqvarna : Invitation - presentation of Husqvarna Group's year-end report 2022
PU
01/19Husqvarna Starts Search for New CEO
MT
01/19Husqvarna Group initiates process to identify a potential new CEO
AQ
01/19Husqvarna AB Announces CEO Changes
CI
01/17Factbox-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
RE
More news