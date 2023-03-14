Advanced search
    HUSQ B   SE0001662230

HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)

(HUSQ B)
2023-03-13
88.12 SEK   -2.59%
02:45aHusqvarna : Annual Report 2022
PU
02:31aHusqvarna Group publishes Annual Report 2022
AQ
03/08Lawn mowing via satellite
AQ
Husqvarna : Annual Report 2022

03/14/2023
Annual Report 2022

Contents

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

TRENDS AND MARKET

STRATEGY

DIVISIONS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OTHER

Introduction

  1. About Husqvarna Group
  2. The year in brief
  3. CEO statement

Trends and market

  1. Trends
  2. Market overview

11 Distribution channels and seasonality

Strategy

  1. Strategy for sustainable value creation
  1. Strategy in practice
  1. People and culture
  1. Targets and target achievement

Divisions

  1. Division overview
  2. Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division
  1. Gardena Division
  1. Husqvarna Construction Division
  1. Innovations

For more information about Husqvarna Group's sustainability initiatives, please find our Sustainovate Progress Report 2022 at .

Board of Directors' Report

  1. Board of Directors' Report
  1. Risk Management
  1. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Internal Control Over Financial Reporting
  2. Board of Directors and auditors
  1. Group Management

Financial statements

  1. Financial statements - Group
  1. Notes - Group
  1. Financial statements - Parent company
  1. Notes - Parent company
  1. Declaration by the Board of Directors and the CEO
  2. Auditor's report

Other information

  1. Financial definitions
  1. Five-yearreview
  2. Quarterly data
  3. The share
  1. 2023 Annual General Meeting
  2. Contacts

Our approach to sustainable value creation

We create sustainable value by consistently delivering returns to our shareholders while also addressing climate change and resource scarcity through innovative solutions.

Husqvarna Group Annual Report 2022 / 2

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

TRENDS AND MARKET

STRATEGY

DIVISIONS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OTHER

About Husqvarna Group

Founded in 1689, Husqvarna Group is a world-leading provider of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden care. The range includes robotic mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and watering solutions. We are also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and natural-stone processing industries. Our products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands.

Net sales SEKbn

Sales in number of countries

Employees

Production sites

54

+

14k

32

100

Sales distribution

35%

51%

14%

North America

Europe

Rest of the world

Husqvarna

Forest & Garden Division

A leader in forest and garden products and ­services for ­professionals and consumers. The global market leader in robotic mowers.

Read more

Gardena Division

A leader in residential watering products,

­garden hand tools and smart garden systems for passionate gardeners. Global leader in smart watering solutions.

Read more

Husqvarna Construction Division

A leader in equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and natural-­stone processing industries.

Read more

Share of

Group net sales*

59%

Share of

Group net sales*

25%

Share of

Group net sales*

15%

  • The divisions' share of Group net sales add up to less than 100 percent due to other Group items.
    Husqvarna Group Annual Report 2022 / 3

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

TRENDS AND MARKET

STRATEGY

DIVISIONS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OTHER

The year in brief

As a Group, we pay tribute to the memory of our CEO Henric Andersson, who passed away in February 2023. During 2022, he navigated the company through the execution of its sustainable value creation strategy, despite macroeconomic challenges. By focusing on delivering value to our customers, we strengthened our position, especially within robotics, electrification and smart watering.

Financial targets - achievement 2022

Important events

Group net sales grew by 15% and amounted to SEK 54bn. Organic growth was -1%. Operating income* amounted to SEK 4.9bn, representing a margin of 9.0%.

Delivering on our sustainability targets, we reduced CO2 emissions by -32% (scope 1, 2 & 3), compared with the 2015 baseline.

We acquired Heger, strengthening our position for diamond tools in Europe.

Organic growth

Target: 5%

-1%

Operating margin*

Target: 13%

9.0%

Capital efficiency

Target: 20%

30.6%

The first Husqvarna CEORA robotic systems, setting out to transform the commercial turf care market, were successfully deployed to customers.

Our first robotic mower with a virtual boundary for residential areas, Husqvarna Automower® NERA, was introduced.

Sustainability targets - achievement 2022

The Gardena Division announced a new series of Micro-Drip watering systems and an extension of the EcoLine recycled product range.

To accelerate transformation, we announced increased investments of SEK 400m in robotic mowers, battery, watering and professional products by 2025, as well as an exit of approximately SEK 2bn in annual sales of low-marginpetrol-powered consumer business by 2024.

Pavel Hajman was appointed acting CEO until a permanent successor is identified.

Carbon

By 2025, reduce absolute CO2 emissions across the value chain by -35% (scope 1, 2 & 3).

-32%

Circular

By 2025, launch

50 circular innovations.

10

People

By 2025, empower 5 million customers and colleagues to make sustainable choices.

572k

* Excluding items affecting comparability.

Husqvarna Group Annual Report 2022 / 4

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

TRENDS AND MARKET

STRATEGY

DIVISIONS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OTHER

Executing a winning strategy to build a stronger Husqvarna Group

"We are constantly re-inventing ourselves, identifying and capturing market opportunities to further future-proof our company."

We are on a successful journey to build a stronger Husqvarna Group by repositioning our business. We are focusing more on premium and professional segments, while pivoting our offering to become even more sustain­ able, smart and connected. Over time this has resulted in a better business composition with higher growth and margins.

Our strategy was formed by our dear colleague and CEO, Henric Andersson, who sadly passed away in February 2023. Husqvarna Group has lost a dear friend and a visionary leader whom we had the privilege of working together with for over 25 years. We are all thankful and proud of the results the organization has delivered under Henric's leadership, and he will be deeply missed.

In 2022 we, as a Group, continued our transformational journey, despite external headwinds, such as geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns, as well as significant supply chain challenges.

We are capturing opportunities in a world that is electrifying at a rapid pace and where the use of autonomous, connected and smart products and solutions are increasing ­rapidly. We are constantly re-inventing ourselves, identifying and capturing market opportunities to further future-proof our company.

During the year, we launched several successful products, significantly strengthening our position. One example is Husqvarna CEORA, a true milestone revolutionizing the ­professional turf care market. Customer feedback has been excellent, and sales have exceeded initial expectations. Other examples include the Husqvarna Construction

Division­ expanding its proprietary Husqvarna PACE battery system into additional applications and the Gardena ­Division continuing its acceleration in smart watering.

Solid performance in a challenging environment

I am proud that we continued to deliver on our strategy in a challenging environment. However, two external events impacted the financial performance of Husqvarna Group negatively during the year. A lack of supply of electronic components, such as semi-conductors impacted our sales of robotic mowers and battery-powered products. Secondly, the European watering market experienced unfortunate weather conditions. After a late start to the gardening sea- son, retailers decided to reduce inventory throughout the fall which impacted the industry as well as sales of Gardena products significantly. We do not believe these two factors are market structural and are convinced that the interest in the gardening segment will remain high. From a financial

perspective, we delivered a net sales growth of 15%, of which organic sales growth was -1%.

During the year we have been able to successfully implement price increases to offset increased costs for raw materials and logistics. Operating income, excluding items affecting comparability, was SEK 4,853m (5,684) and the operating margin amounted to 9.0% (12.1). The decrease is mainly a result of the unfavorable product mix and lower volumes. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the entire team for their dedication. They have truly put our customers first by maximizing our ability to meet demand while navigating through the extraordinary

challenges­ we experienced in 2022.

We have a strong financial position, and the Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting an unchanged dividend of SEK 3.00 for the year.

Sustainable value creation

Sustainable value creation describes our ambition to consistently deliver returns to our shareholders, while contributing to a more sustainable society. It serves as our strategy's north star and is about making sure we can deliver innovative products and solutions our customers appreciate over time. This is something we have success-

Husqvarna Group Annual Report 2022 / 5

Disclaimer

Husqvarna AB published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 06:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
