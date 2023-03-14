Husqvarna : Annual Report 2022

For more information about Husqvarna Group's sustainability initiatives, please find our Sustainovate Progress Report 2022 at .
Board of Directors' Report
Board of Directors' Report
Risk Management
Corporate Governance Report
Internal Control Over Financial Reporting
Board of Directors and auditors
Group Management
Financial statements
Financial statements - Group
Notes - Group
Financial statements - Parent company
Notes - Parent company
Declaration by the Board of Directors and the CEO
Auditor's report
Other information
Financial definitions
Five-yearreview
Quarterly data
The share
2023 Annual General Meeting
Contacts
Our approach to sustainable value creation
We create sustainable value by consistently delivering returns to our shareholders while also addressing climate change and resource scarcity through innovative solutions.
Husqvarna Group Annual Report 2022 / 2
CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
TRENDS AND MARKET
STRATEGY
DIVISIONS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
OTHER
About Husqvarna Group
Founded in 1689, Husqvarna Group is a world-leading provider of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden care. The range includes robotic mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, ride-on mowers and watering solutions. We are also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and natural-stone processing industries. Our products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands.
Net sales SEKbn
Sales in number of countries
Employees
Production sites
54
+
14k
32
100
Sales distribution
35%
51%
14%
North America
Europe
Rest of the world
Husqvarna
Forest & Garden Division
A leader in forest and garden products and services for professionals and consumers. The global market leader in robotic mowers.
Read more
Gardena Division
A leader in residential watering products,
garden hand tools and smart garden systems for passionate gardeners. Global leader in smart watering solutions.
Read more
Husqvarna Construction Division
A leader in equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and natural-stone processing industries.
Read more
Share of
Group net sales*
59%
Share of
Group net sales*
25%
Share of
Group net sales*
15%
The divisions' share of Group net sales add up to less than 100 percent due to other Group items.
Husqvarna Group Annual Report 2022 / 3
CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
TRENDS AND MARKET
STRATEGY
DIVISIONS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
OTHER
The year in brief
As a Group, we pay tribute to the memory of our CEO Henric Andersson, who passed away in February 2023. During 2022, he navigated the company through the execution of its sustainable value creation strategy, despite macroeconomic challenges. By focusing on delivering value to our customers, we strengthened our position, especially within robotics, electrification and smart watering.
Financial targets - achievement 2022
Important events
Group net sales grew by 15% and amounted to SEK 54bn. Organic growth was -1%. Operating income* amounted to SEK 4.9bn, representing a margin of 9.0%.
Delivering on our sustainability targets, we reduced CO2 emissions by -32% (scope 1, 2 & 3), compared with the 2015 baseline.
We acquired Heger, strengthening our position for diamond tools in Europe.
Organic growth
Target: 5%
-1%
Operating margin*
Target: 13%
9.0%
Capital efficiency
Target: 20%
30.6%
The first Husqvarna CEORA robotic systems, setting out to transform the commercial turf care market, were successfully deployed to customers.
Our first robotic mower with a virtual boundary for residential areas, Husqvarna Automower® NERA, was introduced.
Sustainability targets - achievement 2022
The Gardena Division announced a new series of Micro-Drip watering systems and an extension of the EcoLine recycled product range.
To accelerate transformation, we announced increased investments of SEK 400m in robotic mowers, battery, watering and professional products by 2025, as well as an exit of approximately SEK 2bn in annual sales of low-marginpetrol-powered consumer business by 2024.
Pavel Hajman was appointed acting CEO until a permanent successor is identified.
Carbon
By 2025, reduce absolute CO2 emissions across the value chain by -35% (scope 1, 2 & 3).
-32%
Circular
By 2025, launch
50 circular innovations.
10
People
By 2025, empower 5 million customers and colleagues to make sustainable choices.
572k
* Excluding items affecting comparability.
Husqvarna Group Annual Report 2022 / 4
CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
TRENDS AND MARKET
STRATEGY
DIVISIONS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
OTHER
Executing a winning strategy to build a stronger Husqvarna Group
"We are constantly re-inventing ourselves, identifying and capturing market opportunities to further future-proof our company."
We are on a successful journey to build a stronger Husqvarna Group by repositioning our business. We are focusing more on premium and professional segments, while pivoting our offering to become even more sustain able, smart and connected. Over time this has resulted in a better business composition with higher growth and margins.
Our strategy was formed by our dear colleague and CEO, Henric Andersson, who sadly passed away in February 2023. Husqvarna Group has lost a dear friend and a visionary leader whom we had the privilege of working together with for over 25 years. We are all thankful and proud of the results the organization has delivered under Henric's leadership, and he will be deeply missed.
In 2022 we, as a Group, continued our transformational journey, despite external headwinds, such as geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns, as well as significant supply chain challenges.
We are capturing opportunities in a world that is electrifying at a rapid pace and where the use of autonomous, connected and smart products and solutions are increasing rapidly. We are constantly re-inventing ourselves, identifying and capturing market opportunities to further future-proof our company.
During the year, we launched several successful products, significantly strengthening our position. One example is Husqvarna CEORA, a true milestone revolutionizing the professional turf care market. Customer feedback has been excellent, and sales have exceeded initial expectations. Other examples include the Husqvarna Construction
Division expanding its proprietary Husqvarna PACE battery system into additional applications and the Gardena Division continuing its acceleration in smart watering.
Solid performance in a challenging environment
I am proud that we continued to deliver on our strategy in a challenging environment. However, two external events impacted the financial performance of Husqvarna Group negatively during the year. A lack of supply of electronic components, such as semi-conductors impacted our sales of robotic mowers and battery-powered products. Secondly, the European watering market experienced unfortunate weather conditions. After a late start to the gardening sea- son, retailers decided to reduce inventory throughout the fall which impacted the industry as well as sales of Gardena products significantly. We do not believe these two factors are market structural and are convinced that the interest in the gardening segment will remain high. From a financial
perspective, we delivered a net sales growth of 15%, of which organic sales growth was -1%.
During the year we have been able to successfully implement price increases to offset increased costs for raw materials and logistics. Operating income, excluding items affecting comparability, was SEK 4,853m (5,684) and the operating margin amounted to 9.0% (12.1). The decrease is mainly a result of the unfavorable product mix and lower volumes. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the entire team for their dedication. They have truly put our customers first by maximizing our ability to meet demand while navigating through the extraordinary
challenges we experienced in 2022.
We have a strong financial position, and the Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting an unchanged dividend of SEK 3.00 for the year.
Sustainable value creation
Sustainable value creation describes our ambition to consistently deliver returns to our shareholders, while contributing to a more sustainable society. It serves as our strategy's north star and is about making sure we can deliver innovative products and solutions our customers appreciate over time. This is something we have success-