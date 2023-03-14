Husqvarna : Annual Report 2022

We are on a successful journey to build a stronger Husqvarna Group by repositioning our business. We are focusing more on premium and professional segments, while pivoting our offering to become even more sustain­ able, smart and connected. Over time this has resulted in a better business composition with higher growth and margins.

Our strategy was formed by our dear colleague and CEO, Henric Andersson, who sadly passed away in February 2023. Husqvarna Group has lost a dear friend and a visionary leader whom we had the privilege of working together with for over 25 years. We are all thankful and proud of the results the organization has delivered under Henric's leadership, and he will be deeply missed.

In 2022 we, as a Group, continued our transformational journey, despite external headwinds, such as geopolitical and macroeconomic concerns, as well as significant supply chain challenges.

We are capturing opportunities in a world that is electrifying at a rapid pace and where the use of autonomous, connected and smart products and solutions are increasing ­rapidly. We are constantly re-inventing ourselves, identifying and capturing market opportunities to further future-proof our company.