Invitation - presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the third quarter 2023
Sep 27, 2023 07:30

Husqvarna Group will publish its third quarter results on October 20, 2023, at approximately 07:00 CET. A combined webcast and conference call hosted by CEO Pavel Hajman and CFO Terry Burke will be held at 10:00 CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

Link to the webcast:
husqvarnagroup.creo.se/0d2ea6f0-24a0-4eb8-8ac5-13f93bf140a3

To join the telephone conference:
Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 31
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The report and presentation will also be available on the Group's website:
www.husqvarnagroup.com/investors

For additional information, please contact:
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
ir@husqvarnagroup.com

Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park, and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

