Husqvarna : Invitation - presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the third quarter 2023
September 27, 2023 at 01:34 am EDT
Invitation - presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the third quarter 2023
Sep 27, 2023 07:30
Husqvarna Group will publish its third quarter results on October 20, 2023, at approximately 07:00 CET. A combined webcast and conference call hosted by CEO Pavel Hajman and CFO Terry Burke will be held at 10:00 CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.
Link to the webcast: husqvarnagroup.creo.se/0d2ea6f0-24a0-4eb8-8ac5-13f93bf140a3
To join the telephone conference: Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 31
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
The report and presentation will also be available on the Group's website: www.husqvarnagroup.com/investors
For additional information, please contact:
Johan Andersson, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 702 100 451
ir@husqvarnagroup.com
Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park, and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.
Husqvarna AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of outdoor power products, consumer watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for construction and stone industries. The Company's product offering includes robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Company's operations are divided into three business areas: the Europe and Asia/Pacific business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers in Europe and Asia/Pacific; the Americas business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers on the American continents, and the Construction business area sells light construction products for cutting, drilling, polishing and demolition of hard materials. The Company? subsidiaries include, among others, Husqvarna Australia Pty. Limited, Husqvarna Finance Belgium SA, Husqvarna Belgium SA and Koubachi AG.