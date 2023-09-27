Sep 27, 2023 07:30

Husqvarna Group will publish its third quarter results on October 20, 2023, at approximately 07:00 CET. A combined webcast and conference call hosted by CEO Pavel Hajman and CFO Terry Burke will be held at 10:00 CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

Link to the webcast:

husqvarnagroup.creo.se/0d2ea6f0-24a0-4eb8-8ac5-13f93bf140a3

To join the telephone conference:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 31

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The report and presentation will also be available on the Group's website:

www.husqvarnagroup.com/investors