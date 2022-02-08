Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Husqvarna AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUSQ B   SE0001662230

HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)

(HUSQ B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Husqvarna : Pilot project for electrified vegetation maintenance in solar parks receives government funding

02/08/2022 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Husqvarna, the pioneer in autonomous lawncare solutions and robotic lawn mowing, has joined forces with solar energy provider Alight and SLU (Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences) in a pilot project that aims to develop sustainable solutions for vegetation maintenance in solar parks, by replacing machines run on fossil fuels with battery driven innovations. The project, which is the first of its kind, has received over 4 million SEK in funding from Vinnova (Sweden's Innovation Agency). Husqvarna Forest & Garden is a division within Husqvarna Group.

​​​​​​​​​​Over the past 25 years, Husqvarna has been an innovation leader in the development of robotic lawn mowers and other electrified solutions for green space management. As part of the pilot project with Alight and SLU, Husqvarna will develop new electric and autonomous solutions for lawncare, to help improve the sustainability of vegetation management in solar parks. The maintenance of vegetation in solar parks is key for efficient energy production, as vegetation shading the panels can lead to production falls.

The aim of the project is to help replace the diesel powered and manually operated mowers that are used in many solar parks today, with solutions that are autonomous and electric. The project further aims to explore how this new technology for lawn care can help boost the production of solar energy as well as promote biodiversity. An important part of this is the creation and validation of appropriate maintenance plans for what zones to mow, when and how often, to set best practice for vegetation management.

"We are excited to participate in this pilot, as it is very much in line with our own ambitions for the coming years - to help our customers make more sustainable choices by offering a broader range of products that are electrified, smart and autonomous. We are excited to test some of our latest innovations in the field next year, together with such knowledgeable partners as Alight and SLU", says Glen Instone, President Husqvarna Division.

The pilot kicked-off in August 2021 and will run until December 2022 at one of Alight´s solar parks in the South of Sweden. The project´s different phases consist of knowledge building, implementation, execution and evaluation. The implementation of Husqvarna´s autonomous solution for mowing the solar park will happen in the spring 2022. Researchers at SLU will collect data on site during the whole trial period to gather insights linked to biodiversity.

"For a sustainable and fossil free future we need not only a rapid transition to and addition of new renewable energy, but also that the industry applies tech innovations to replace work machines run on fossil fuels with electrified machines. I am very proud to set bold ambitions for green innovation by testing new solutions in partnerships with industry leaders like Husqvarna and having researchers from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences evaluating and qualifying the results. The solar energy industry is growing rapidly and we hope the results can be applied across the industry to optimize the management of solar parks from both an economic and environmental point of view", says Harald Överholm, CEO of Alight.

"Within this project we are developing new knowledge in an exciting rapidly growing field together with leading industry partners. We will likely see a continued expansion of solar parks in Sweden and it is therefore important to find ways to manage vegetation at a reasonable cost at the same time as achieving high energy production and sustained ecosystem service provision such as e.g. biodiversity", says Tobias Emilsson, researcher at SLU.

Disclaimer

Husqvarna AB published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)
03:12aHUSQVARNA : Pilot project for electrified vegetation maintenance in solar parks receives g..
PU
02/07HUSQVARNA GROUP - YEAR-END REPORT JA : A record year
AQ
02/04Husqvarna Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer
AQ
02/03MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 3, 2022
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Husqvarna AB, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/03Husqvarna posts record profit but warns on supply bottlenecks
RE
02/03Husqvarna AB Proposes Dividend
CI
02/03Year-end report january - december 2021
AQ
02/03Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/02Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 45 611 M 4 996 M 4 996 M
Net income 2021 4 063 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2021 8 381 M 918 M 918 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 69 073 M 7 566 M 7 566 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 13 873
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Husqvarna AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 120,65 SEK
Average target price 146,14 SEK
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henric Andersson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen Anthony Instone CFO & President-Husqvarna Division
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Pavel Hajman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anders Johanson CTO & Senior VP-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)-16.71%7 566
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.1.21%80 666
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-7.09%38 565
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-4.29%10 475
NEWELL BRANDS INC.0.55%9 342
SEB S.A.-3.51%8 323