Husqvarna AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of outdoor power products, consumer watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for construction and stone industries. The Company's product offering includes robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Company's operations are divided into three business areas: the Europe and Asia/Pacific business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers in Europe and Asia/Pacific; the Americas business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers on the American continents, and the Construction business area sells light construction products for cutting, drilling, polishing and demolition of hard materials. The Company? subsidiaries include, among others, Husqvarna Australia Pty. Limited, Husqvarna Finance Belgium SA, Husqvarna Belgium SA and Koubachi AG.