Stock HUSQ B HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)
PDF Report : Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ)

Equities

HUSQ B

SE0001662230

Appliances, Tools & Housewares

Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm
Other stock markets
 11:29:42 2023-10-20 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Husqvarna AB (publ) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
72.80 SEK -8.01% -9.07% -0.44%
09:48pm HUSQVARNA : Production reduced by year-end 2023 Alphavalue
Oct. 20 Nordic Shares Closed Down Friday; Tomra Systems Took Biggest Hit DJ
Latest news about Husqvarna AB (publ)

HUSQVARNA : Production reduced by year-end 2023 Alphavalue
Nordic Shares Closed Down Friday; Tomra Systems Took Biggest Hit DJ
Transcript : Husqvarna AB, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2023 CI
European shares eye sharp weekly loss on geopolitical, rate jitters RE
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Final dividend FA
Husqvarna AB Announces Nomination Committee CI
Nordic Stocks Rose Friday; Tele2 Series a Climbed Highest DJ
Husqvarna AB Announces Change in Employee Representatives to the Board of Directors CI
HUSQVARNA : Uncertain demand Alphavalue
Husqvarna Names Chief Information Officer MT
European shares gain on boost from Novartis, telecom stocks drag RE
Transcript : Husqvarna AB, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 18, 2023 CI
Sweden's Husqvarna quarterly profit meets view as costs, inventories ease RE
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Husqvarna Group Appoints Robert Hafredal as New EVP Global Information Services and Group Cio, Effective August 1, 2023 CI
Nordic Stocks Closed Down Wednesday; Beijer Ref Series B Took Biggest Hit DJ
US Futures Down, European Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed Powell's Remarks DJ
Husqvarna Ventures Injects EUR2.5 Million into Automated Waste Collection Startup MT
Husqvarna AB Launches 525I Battery Series with Performance Meeting 25Cc Batteries CI
Husqvarna Group Appoints Pavel Hajman as Group CEO CI
Husqvarna Group Makes interim CEO Permanent MT
Husqvarna Announces the Next Level of Tree Care Tools with the Launch of the T540 XP® Mark III and New Line of Arborist Gear CI
HUSQVARNA : Consumption uncertain for the rest of the year Alphavalue
HUSQVARNA : Honourable Q1 23 Alphavalue

Company Profile

Husqvarna AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of outdoor power products, consumer watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for construction and stone industries. The Company's product offering includes robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Company's operations are divided into three business areas: the Europe and Asia/Pacific business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers in Europe and Asia/Pacific; the Americas business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers on the American continents, and the Construction business area sells light construction products for cutting, drilling, polishing and demolition of hard materials. The Company? subsidiaries include, among others, Husqvarna Australia Pty. Limited, Husqvarna Finance Belgium SA, Husqvarna Belgium SA and Koubachi AG.
Sector
Appliances, Tools & Housewares
Calendar
2024-01-30 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ)

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
72.80SEK
Average target price
96.00SEK
Spread / Average Target
+31.87%
Sector Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL) Stock Husqvarna AB (publ)
-0.44% 3 798 M $
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Midea Group Co., Ltd.
+2.66% 49 986 M $
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. Stock Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
-8.09% 27 368 M $
SHARKNINJA, INC. Stock SharkNinja, Inc.
0.00% 5 942 M $
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.
-6.69% 5 058 M $
DE'LONGHI S.P.A. Stock De'Longhi S.p.A.
+2.19% 3 410 M $
NEWELL BRANDS INC. Stock Newell Brands Inc.
-46.71% 2 887 M $
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
+24.75% 2 711 M $
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED Stock Helen of Troy Limited
-6.75% 2 455 M $
BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED Stock Breville Group Limited
+18.37% 1 969 M $
Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares
