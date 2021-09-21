Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Husqvarna AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HUSQ B   SE0001662230

HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)

(HUSQ B)
News 
Summary

Husqvarna : Sweden's Husqvarna sees potential negative impact from supplier dispute

09/21/2021 | 02:42am EDT
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Gardening power tools group Husqvarna warned on Tuesday that it could potentially lose top line sales of up to around 2 billion crowns ($230.7 million) next year, due to a supplier dispute.

The Swedish firm said U.S-based Briggs & Stratton (B&S) had stated that it would only deliver "a very small portion" of the ride-on mower engines that Husqvarna had ordered ahead of the 2022 season.

Husqvarna added that it had filed a lawsuit in SouthCarolina to compel B&S to deliver all the engines covered by its orders.

"In a worst case scenario, the lack of engine supply could result in a loss of top line sales of up to approximately SEK 2 billion, mainly in 2022 with limited impact in Q4 2021," Husqvarna said in a statement.

It added however that there could be limited or no impact, and that it was optimistic of a satisfactory outcome from the legal proceedings.

Husqvarna, which said it was too early to estimate an earnings impact, added that it would provide an update in conjunction with its third-quarter report due on October 20.

($1 = 8.6684 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 44 449 M 5 130 M 5 130 M
Net income 2021 3 864 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2021 5 030 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 67 011 M 7 711 M 7 734 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 13 717
Free-Float 74,6%
Managers and Directors
Henric Andersson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen Anthony Instone Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Pavel Hajman Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anders Johanson CTO & Senior VP-Innovation & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)9.95%7 711
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-30.66%73 052
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-8.25%25 850
NEWELL BRANDS INC.16.86%10 554
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION35.12%9 622
SEB S.A.-7.05%8 284