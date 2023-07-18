  1. Markets
HUSQ B

HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)

Equities HUSQ B SE0001662230

2023-07-18
96.48 SEK -3.15% +0.08% +31.95%
07:18pm HUSQVARNA : Uncertain demand
10:00am HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL) : Q2 2023 Earnings Call FA

HUSQVARNA : Uncertain demand

Today at 01:18 pm

Latest news about Husqvarna AB (publ)

HUSQVARNA : Uncertain demand Alphavalue
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL) : Q2 2023 Earnings Call FA
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL) : Q2 2023 Earnings Release FA
Husqvarna Names Chief Information Officer MT
European shares gain on boost from Novartis, telecom stocks drag RE
Sweden's Husqvarna quarterly profit meets view as costs, inventories ease RE
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Husqvarna Group Appoints Robert Hafredal as New EVP Global Information Services and Group Cio, Effective August 1, 2023 CI
Nordic Stocks Closed Down Wednesday; Beijer Ref Series B Took Biggest Hit DJ
US Futures Down, European Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed Powell's Remarks DJ
Husqvarna Ventures Injects EUR2.5 Million into Automated Waste Collection Startup MT
Husqvarna AB Launches 525I Battery Series with Performance Meeting 25Cc Batteries CI
Husqvarna Group Makes interim CEO Permanent MT
Husqvarna Group Appoints Pavel Hajman as Group CEO CI
Husqvarna Announces the Next Level of Tree Care Tools with the Launch of the T540 XP® Mark III and New Line of Arborist Gear CI
HUSQVARNA : Consumption uncertain for the rest of the year Alphavalue
HUSQVARNA : Honourable Q1 23 Alphavalue
Transcript : Husqvarna AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 20, 2023 CI
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL) : Q1 2023 Earnings Call FA
US Futures, European Stocks Fall With Focus on Earnings DJ
Husqvarna AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL) : Q1 2023 Earnings Release FA
Husqvarna Group Launches Battery MADSAW Dielectric Pole Saw Offering Unprecedented Versatility CI
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend FA
Husqvarna AB Approves Dividends, Payable on April 13, 2023 and October 11, 2023 Respectively CI

Company Profile

Husqvarna AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of outdoor power products, consumer watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for construction and stone industries. The Company's product offering includes robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Company's operations are divided into three business areas: the Europe and Asia/Pacific business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers in Europe and Asia/Pacific; the Americas business area sells forest, park and garden products to retailers and dealers on the American continents, and the Construction business area sells light construction products for cutting, drilling, polishing and demolition of hard materials. The Company? subsidiaries include, among others, Husqvarna Australia Pty. Limited, Husqvarna Finance Belgium SA, Husqvarna Belgium SA and Koubachi AG.
Sector
Appliances, Tools & Housewares
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ)

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
99.62SEK
Average target price
94.67SEK
Spread / Average Target
-4.97%
Sector Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Husqvarna AB (publ)
+31.95% 5 540 M $
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.
+5.38% 5 765 M $
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.
Chart Analysis Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.
-8.51% 5 811 M $
SEB S.A.
Chart Analysis SEB S.A.
+25.37% 5 974 M $
NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Chart Analysis Newell Brands Inc.
-25.88% 3 988 M $
DE'LONGHI S.P.A.
Chart Analysis De'Longhi S.p.A.
+0.86% 3 556 M $
TENGJUN BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP.
Chart Analysis Tengjun Biotechnology Corp.
+794.75% 3 532 M $
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
Chart Analysis The Middleby Corporation
+4.93% 7 584 M $
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
+27.40% 3 192 M $
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED
Chart Analysis Helen of Troy Limited
+16.90% 3 091 M $
Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares
