On November 30, 2023, Hut 8 Mining Corp. merged with U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp. (“USBTC”), and the combined company was named Hut 8 Corp.

On January 18, 2024, J Capital Research published a report alleging, among other things, that USBTC is “backed by promoters with a history of legal trouble,” has an “undisclosed related party” as one of its largest shareholders, and that its core asset “has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet.” The report further claimed that, without the merger with Hut 8, USBTC “would have done a structured bankruptcy,” estimating that its value is as much as 70% less than the $745 million that Hut 8 paid to acquire it.

On this news, Hut 8’s stock price fell $2.16, or 23.3%, to close at $7.12 per share on January 18, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

