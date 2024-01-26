By Adriano Marchese

Canadian stocks were flat in midday trading Friday. Sector performance was mixed, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index on track to gain about 0.85% in the week. In the session, the main gains were in consumer discretionary, tech services and consumer durables, offset by losses principally in energy, health tech a investment trusts.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index edged down 0.01% to 21099.73, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was flat at 1271.66.

Shares in Hut 8 rose 11% to 11.10 Canadian dollars ($8.28) after the company said Matt Prusak will resign from his role as chief commercial officer to take on the chief executive position at a new bitcoin-mining company, Celsius Bitcoin.

Other market movers:

Shares of Questerre Energy climbed by nearly 52% to C$0.25 after the company said a court agreed to stay certain provisions of a Quebec law banning oil and gas development while judicial proceedings are continuing.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-24 1217ET