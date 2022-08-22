Cannabis, energy stocks drag TSX to near three-week low

Log in
HUT 8 MINING : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
Top Premarket Decliners
MT
DA Davidson Downgrades Hut 8 Mining to Neutral From Buy
MT
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a near three-week low on Monday in a broad-based selloff led by cannabis, energy and financial stocks, as investors remained nervous over the pace of rate hikes by major central banks and a potential recession.

At 10:54 a.m. ET (14:54 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 238.7 points, or 1.19%, at 19,872.68 – its lowest level since Aug. 10.

The healthcare sector, which includes weed stocks, lost 2.9, while the S&P/TSX Information Technology Index dipped 1.7%, dragged by a 5% slide in Hut 8 Mining and a 3.4% fall in Lightspeed Commerce.

"Technicians are suggesting a relatively minor correction giving back some of the gains that we've had since the June lows and then we will move onwards and potentially start another four year bull market in equity up-cycle," Robert McWhirter, president and portfolio manager at Selective Asset Management said.

"Industries that may do well during rising interest rates would likely be defensives and banks as they had end up earning larger profit margins spreads as interest rates move higher over time."

The Toronto market has rallied about 9.2% from its July trough on the back of upbeat earnings and signs of cooling inflation in the United States and Canada.

However, fears of a recession and a faster tightening in monetary policy have slipped back into the market in the wake of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers last week.

The index is still below 10.6% from its April highs.

Canadian banks are expected to post declines in profits on average, when they report third-quarter results this week, as a murky economic outlook drives up provisions for credit losses (PCL) while market turmoil pressures capital markets and wealth management results, analysts and investors said.

Canadian liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL Inc said on Monday it would buy pot products maker Valens Company Inc for about C$138 million ($106 million).

The energy sector, which accounts for 18% of the TSX's market capitalization, dropped 1.7% as crude prices dropped over 3.5% a barrel on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand. (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.53% 2.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HUT 8 MINING CORP. -6.83% 2.795 Delayed Quote.-69.79%
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. -3.67% 25.24 Delayed Quote.-48.75%
SNDL INC. -5.53% 2.735 Delayed Quote.-49.85%
THE VALENS COMPANY INC. -9.60% 1.13 Delayed Quote.-59.81%
